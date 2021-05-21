Tipperary deaths, Friday May 21

The late William (Billy) Foley

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Foley, Liskeveen, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary



Peacefully, after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Catherine, daughters Noreen and Catherina, sons James and William, adored grandchildren Liam, Natham, Fiona, Dylan, Conor, Shania and Jack, son in law Stan, daughters in law Lorraine and Bridget, sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, former colleagues in Sean Treacy Pipe Band and Tipperary County Council, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Mary Corbett

The death has occurred of Mary Corbett (née Tobin), Gortbrack and formerly Kilnoracey, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Mary passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family, under the care of the wonderful staff at the Mater Private Hospital, Cork on Wednesday morning. Predeceased by her husband Tim and recently by her sister Carmel (Duggan), she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Elaine, son Michael, brother John, grandchildren Aideen, Eimear, Michael, Tim and Ella, daughter-in-law Sinéad, sisters-in-law Ita, Pat, Ann and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law John and Michael, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces, grandnephew and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan on Saturday at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Kilsheelan and Kilcash Parish Facebook page or on You Tube. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Ann Davern (nee Fahey)

The death has occurred of Ann Davern (née Fahey), Rossmore, Tipperary May 19 2021, predeceased by her husband Matty and daughter Anne. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Nora, Catrina, Mary and Una, sons Liam, Michael and Seamus, sisters Biddy, Teresa, Sheila and Kitty, brother John, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral cortege leaving her residence on Saturday morning at 11 o’c for Requiem Mass in the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live at: https://churchcamlive.ie/rossmore-parish-live-stream/

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

The late Bridget Otten

The death has occurred of Bridget Otten (née Cunningham), Ballina, Tipperary on May 20, 2021, peacefully, at her daughter’s residence in Cork. Dearly loved wife of the late Dan and much loved mother of Sarah, Daniel and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Padraig, grandchildren Emma, Noah, Mikee, Henry, Zena and Joyce, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Bridget’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on http://www.mycondolences.ie/ at 11.30am on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

“May she rest in peace”