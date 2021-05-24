Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 24
Rest in Peace
Deaths in Tipperary
Anne Marie Cummins (née O Hara)
Ashbury, Roscrea, Tipperary
Funeral Arrangements Later
Mary Ryan (née Morrissey)
Church Avenue, Templemore, Tipperary / Moyne, Tipperary
Formerly of Moyneard, Moyne.
Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, sister Josephine, brothers Pat & Dennis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Rest In Peace
Mary’s Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore at 12 Noon, followed by interment in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.
Messages of condolences may be left on EJGrey.Com
Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on