Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 25

Pauline Scanlan

Garrandee, New Inn, Tipperary

Pauline passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at South Tipperary General Hospital. She will be sadly miss by her heartbroken parents Tom and Breda, sister Mairéad, brother John, brother-in-law Willie, sister-in-law Paula, grand dad Dick Nagle, nephews, niece, aunts, uncle, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Pauline's funeral cortége will leave her home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn for a family Funeral Mass at 12 noon, after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. For those who cannot attend due to current restrictions the Mass be live streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/. The Scanlan family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of South Tipperary Hospital c/o Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir.

Edmond O'Reilly

Graigue, Kilcash, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Edmond O’Reilly, Graigue, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Edmond passed away peacefully on Monday in the presence of his loving family, under the care of the wonderful staff of Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Ann and his sisters Lily and Margaret, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Padraic, Peadar, Conor, Edmond and Ciaran, daughters-in-law Fionnuala, Olive, Theresa, Jean and Siobhan, grandchildren Róise, Hazel, Senan, Isabelle, Donnacha, Ailbhe, Aoife, Edmond, Tadhg, Eimear, Ríona, Páidí and Áine, sisters Pat and Phil, brother Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Kilcash on Wednesday at 11.00am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be limited to 50 people. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Frances Hodgins (née Hodgins)

Camblin House, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Harry, brother Adam and sisters Phoebe and Prudence.

Deeply regretted by her son James, daughters Diana, Eleanor and Margaret, sister Eileen, daughter-in-law Madeleine, sons-in-law David, Robert and Alfred, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

In compliance with Government guidelines a private family funeral will take place.Private removal on Thursday afternoon leaving her residence at 1.15pm (travelling in the Templemore Road, down Convent Hill and across the Mall) arriving in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland, Roscrea for service at 2pm (50 people only). Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

"Forever with the Lord"

Mary Hackett

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Mary Hackett, Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Frehans, Newcastle, Clonmel, peacefully, at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir on 22nd May 2021. Deeply regretted by sisters Sister Margaret, Patricia and Monica, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 26th May, in Ballybacon Church for Mary and brother Michael at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in church. No handshakes and wearing of masks is mandatory.

May She Rest in Peace

We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Michael Hackett

Ballylooby, Tipperary / Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Michael Hackett, Ballylooby and formerly of Frehans, Newcastle, Clonmel. Deeply regretted by his sisters, Sister Margaret, Patricia and Monica, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass for Michael and sister Mary, on Wednesday, 26th May, in Ballybacon Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in church. No handshaking and wearing of masks is mandatory.

May he rest in peace

We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Sandra Greene

Coolroe, Roscrea, Offaly / Roscrea, Tipperary

Sandra Greene, Coolroe, Roscrea, Co. Offaly, died 21st May 2021. Sandra will be very sadly missed and never forgotten by her loving parents Tommy and Hazel, loving sister Alison, loving brothers Gary, Stephen, Stuart, Clive, Roy, Damien and Jason. loving sisters in law Mary, Caitrin, Niamh and Elaine, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family, friends and colleagues.

Safe in the arms of Jesus

In life you were loved dearly, in death you will be loved still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home on Tuesday 25th from 4pm to 7pm. Sandra's funeral cortege will leave the funeral home on Wednesday at 1.45pm to arrive at St Cronan's Church of Ireland for service at 2pm (Max 50 people) followed by burial in Dungar Graveyard. Sandra's funeral service can be viewed on www.facebook.com/Roscrea-Group-of-Parishes Family flowers only please.



