Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 26

Frances Rebecca Hodgins (née Hodgins)

Camblin House, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Harry, brother Adam and sisters Phoebe and Prudence.

Deeply regretted by her son James, daughters Diana, Eleanor and Margaret, sister Eileen, daughter-in-law Madeleine, sons-in-law David, Robert and Alfred, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

In compliance with Government guidelines a private family funeral will take place.Private removal on Thursday afternoon leaving her residence at 1.15pm (travelling in the Templemore Road, down Convent Hill and across the Mall) arriving in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland, Roscrea for service at 2pm (50 people only). Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

"Forever with the Lord"

Helen Kiely (née O'Donnell)

Mount Bruis, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Kiely (nee O'Donnell) Mount Bruis, Tipperary, May 25th 2021, Helen, peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her daughters Marie Rodgers, Ann Coman and Carmel Moloney, sons Gerard, James, Kevin, John, Aiden and Roger, brother James, sister Mary Ann Hannon, brother-in-law Jackie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family Mass for Helen will take place on Thursday, May 27th, in the Church of the Assumption, Lattin at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Mount Bruis Cemetery.

Elsie Ardill (née Drought)

Rosemount, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully in the care of the Director of Nursing, Nurses and Care staff of the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and loving mother of Olive (Stacey), George, David and Keith.

Deeply regretted by her sister Nancy (Bleakley) and her brother Edmond. Mother-in-law of Trevor, Mary, Berna and Mary. Loving grandmother of Chloe, Gerard, Louise, Laura, Lisa, Lydia, Julie, Emma and Beth, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Due to government and HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Private removal from Tierney's Funeral Home on Friday afternoon at 1.45pm arriving in St.Cronan's Church of Ireland for Funeral Service at 2pm (50 people only). Burial afterwards in the adjoining Church grounds.