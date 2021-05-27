Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 27

Patrick William Nolan

Glentyle, Cluenfinglas, Bansha, Tipperary

Nolan, Wexford & Glentyle, Cluenfinglas, Bansha, Co. Tipperary. May 9th 2021 following an accident in Thailand. Patrick William, pre-deceased by his father Patrick Donal. Beloved son of Mary Theresa and cherished brother of Mary C, Theresa, Micheal, John, Margaret, William, James & Emily. Patrick will be sorely missed by his mother, siblings, nephew Lewis, nieces Libby and Lottie, sister-in-law Lauren (nee Ramsey), brother-in-law Corne Botha, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and many friends both at home and abroad.

May he Rest In Peace.

A private Funeral Mass for Patrick will take place this Friday May 28th 2021 at 11am in The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, Co. Tipperary and burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines attendance in the church is regretfully restricted to those confirmed by the family.

The family asks for donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Ball Repatriation Trust, whose assistance has been invaluable for Patrick's repatriation to Ireland. Donations may be made at https://www.idonate.ie/PatrickNolan

Tony McGuire

Curraghakiely, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary

Tony McGuire, late of Curraghakiely, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Died 25th May 2021. Sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving at Rathgormack Church for Funeral Mass on Friday, the 28 May 2021, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on Clonea Rathgormack Parish Notes Facebook page. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Motor Neurone Association care of Walsh's Funeral Directors.

Elaine Harvey (née Meaney)

Loughtally, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clondalkin, Dublin

The death has occurred of Elaine Harvey (née Meaney), 5 Newlands Manor Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and 5 Loughtally, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Elaine passed away peacefully at her home in Dublin on Tuesday, the 25th May 2021, in the presence of her loving family. Very deeply regretted by her husband John, daughter Emma, son Conor, parents Carol and Maurice, sister Audrey, brothers Maurice and Aidan, nieces Kate, Holly, Hannah and Annabelle, nephew James, mother-in-law Helen, father-in-law Tommy, brothers-in-law Jim and Rodney, sister- in-law Jane, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and many friends and colleagues.

May Elaine Rest in Peace

Elaine’s Funeral will arrive at St. Peter and Paul’s Church on Friday for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.

Ned Greene

Link Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Greene, Link Road, Tipperary Town. May 24th 2021, Ned. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family. Mother Chrissie, father Eddie, brothers Nicky, Paul & Frankie, sisters Lisa, Sandy & Katie, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandnephew and many friends.

R.I.P.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family Mass for Ned will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Saturday 29th of May at 12pm and followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie. Ned's funeral cortage will travel to St. Michael's Cemetery Via Rosanna Road, St. Michael's AFC & BRC McMahon's & St. Michael's Ave.

John (Johnny) Everard

Main Street, Templetuohy, Tipperary, E41 TR83

John (Johnny) Everard, (Everards Pub) Main Street, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 25th of May 2021, in his 98th year. Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne. In the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Nenagh General Hospital. Predeceased by his son Andrew, who died in infancy and daughter in law, Rachel. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, daughter Mary (Bowe), sons, Brendan, Pearse, Sean, Conor, Diarmuid and Enda, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home in Templemore on Thursday, May 27th, from 3.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy at 7.30pm to arrive at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 28th, at 11-30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Noreen Cotter (née Rochford)

Bray, Wicklow / Killenaule, Tipperary

Noreen Cotter (née Rochford) Bray, Co. Wicklow, Tara Care Centre and late of Killenaule, Co. Tipperary. May 26th 2021. Peacefully at Tara Care Centre, Bray. Noreen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Sean, daughter Mary, sons Sean Og, Paul and Syl, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law daughters-in-law Hazel, Carmeletta and Alison, son-in-law John, grandchildren Fionn, Oscar, Rory, Poppy, Lauren, Evelyn, Oisin, Leon, Mai, Rose and Carrie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Friday, 28th May, from 5pm to 6pm. Please be mindful of social distancing and wear face coverings. In line with government restrictions a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday Morning at 10am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray, followed by Interment in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the church webcam

http://www.queenofpeace.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations to your own choice.

John Cooney

Mountain Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John Cooney, Mountain Road, Clonmel, Co.Tipperary. John, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the wonderful staff at Greenhills Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir. Predeceased by his son Kevin, sister Breda and parents John and Bridget. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Christina, his loving family, sons Desmond, Brian and John, daughter Sinéad, brothers Thomas and Patrick, sister Ann, daughters-in-law Abbey, Eileen and Eimear, son-in-law Louis, grandchildren Kate, Tara, Seán, Rebecca, Adam, Grace, Cathy, Nicola, Billy, Leon and Charlotte, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, John's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only (max 50 people) on Friday morning at 11 o'clock in Ss. Peter & Paul's Church followed by burial in St.Patrick's Cemetery. In Lieu of attendance messages of Sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

House Strictly Private Please

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Parkinsons Ireland.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Nova Thornhill (née Sparrow)

Malahide, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

Thornhill (née Sparrow), Nova (Susan), Malahide and formerly of Clonmel. Passed away peacefully at home, on 26th May 2021, in the loving care of her family aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. She will be very sadly missed by her children Hilary, John and Janice, sister Jessie, her cherished and much loved grandchildren Ian, Joanna, Philip, Suzanne, Adele, Carla, Julie, Carolyn and her 14 great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

At Rest.

Regrettably the funeral service will be restricted to family members only due to Covid-19 restrictions. No flowers please, donations instead to The Simon Community.

John O'Flynn

Fethard, Tipperary / Newmarket, Cork

O’Flynn, Fethard, Co. Tipperary and Newmarket, Co. Cork. On May 26, 2021, unexpectedly, John, beloved husband of Catherine and dear Dad of Con and Tim and brother of the late Conor. Deeply mourned by his loving wife, sons, brothers Cal and Michael, sisters Mary, Helen, Margaret and Norma, daughter-in-law Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

John’s funeral will take place in accordance with current government guidelines. His funeral cortège will leave his residence on Saturday at 11.45am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newmarket for a family Requiem Mass at 2pm which will be live-streamed on the Newmarket and Taur Parish Facebook page.

Michael (Mike) Barry

Barnlough Lower, Bansha, Tipperary

BARRY, Barnlough Lower, Bansha, Co. Tipperary. 27th May 2021. Peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at Cluain Arann Community Nursing Unit, Tipperary Town - Michael (Mike) – predeceased by his loving parents Mary & David. He will be sadly missed by neighbours & many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions a private Mass for close friends & neighbours will take place at Church of the Annunciation, Bansha at 11 am on Saturday (May 29th). Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.