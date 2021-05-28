Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 28

Pat Joe Whelan

28 Cois Carraig, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Patsy, grand-daughter Caroline, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by his daughter Denise, son Michael, son-in-law Jimmy, daughter-in-law Anita, grandchildren Margaret, Ryan, Ciarán and Lily, his niece Carol, grandniece Leeanne, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to goverment and HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Private removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 11.20 (travelling down Templemore Rd., Convent Hill, Rosemary Sq. and in through the Belfy) for Funeral Mass at 12.00 (50 people only). Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Pat Joe's Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Eamonn Moore

Boston Villas, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Moore, Boston Villas and formerly Abbey Street, Tipperary Town, May 26th 2021, Eamonn, peacefully, in the tender care of the wonderful staff at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Mary, their infant son, his brother Michael and sister Terry. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Berni and Gerry, sons Liam and Charlie, grandchildren Gary, Caroline, Philip, Michael, Aidan and Jack, great-granddaughter Rose, sisters Mary and Annette, brother Liam, sister-in-law Theresa, daughter-in-law Kari, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

A private family Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, at 2.30pm on Sunday May 30th 2021 and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

Eamonn's funeral cortège will travel to St. Michael's cemetery via Market Street and Abbey Street.

Maureen Long (née Danagher)

Bouladuff, The Ragg, Thurles, Tipperary

Predeceased by her son Billy. Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dan, daughters Lisa, Yvonne, son Daniel, grandson Shane and granddaughter Farragh, sisters, brothers, son in law John, sister in law, Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place. Removal on Saturday to The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Monroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery Bouladuff.

Maureen's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on DromInch.com

House Private Please

Kathleen Devaney (née Ryan)

Kiltycahill, Hazelwood, Sligo / Drombane, Tipperary

Kathleen (Lally) Devaney (nee Ryan), Kiltycahill, Hazelwood, Sligo and formerly of Drombane, Tipperary in St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by her loving husband John. She will be sadly missed and remembered with much love by her children Breda, Sean, Katrina, Pat, Stephen, Carmel, Sheila and Aidan and her adored grandchildren Colm, Cian, Amy, Darragh, Shauna, Chloe, Chantelle, Callum, Aisling, Andrew and Xavier and her great granddaughter Alayah, her daughters in law Ann and Marie, sons in law Noel, John and Gerry, her sisters Mae (Cavan) Nonie (Wexford) her brothers Sonny (Tipperary), Ned (Dublin), extended family, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her sisters Babs, Josie, Peggy, Breda and Anne and her granddaughter NIkita.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace

Remains reposing in the family home on Friday from 4pm to 8pm for family and friends. Funeral cortege will leave the family home on Saturday morning at 10.15am via Camboline Hazelwood Road to Ballinode turning right onto the R278 to St Patrick's Church, Calry for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/calryparish.

In compliance with Covid 19 regulations Kathleen's funeral mass will be restricted to family members only. People are invited to form a guard of honour if they so wish to, along the route of the funeral cortege as a mark of respect. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Day Centre Aughamore c/o Connolly & McDonald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim.

The Devaney family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and support of the staff at ST Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, Sligo University Hospital, The Alzheimer's Day Centre Aughamore, St John's Day Hospital, Family Carers Association and West Care Home Care.