Tipperary deaths, Wednesday June 2

The late Thomas McGrath

The death has occurred of Thomas McGrath, Gurthrue, New Inn, Tipperary, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved brother of the late Dinny, Kitty McEniry and Breda Duggan. Tom will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, son Matthew Paul, daughters Celine, Maurita and Elaine, brother Fr. Matthew McGrath (Clonoulty/Rossmore), sisters Teenie Kinane and Nora Mai Kennedy, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with current Covid-19 restrictions a private family Mass will take place for Tom on Thursday in the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people. House private please. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Kathleen (Kitty) Guest

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Guest (née Frawley), Coolnagower, Cloughjordan and formerly of Curraghmore, Boher, Ballina, May 31, 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her beloved husband Adam, her daughter Mary Majella and brother Dan, loving mother of Breda and Bernadette. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Joseph Mounsey, her grandson Adam and his partner Sharon and her great-grandchildren Bobby and Molly, sister Nancy Gleeson, brothers Con and Tim, sisters-in-law Jackie, Josie, Nellie and Kathleen Pierce, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass, for Kitty, took place on Wednesday, in Sts Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

The late James Gibbs

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Gibbs (St Brides, Ballinacurra, Limerick, formerly of The Forge, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, late Chairman Ballinacurra Gaels and Forestry Cappamore) May 31, 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Eileen. Dearly loved father of Billy, Jamie, Paula and Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving wife, his children and their partners, brothers Patrick, Bernie and Edmund, sister Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Jim’s Funeral cortege will leave his home on Thursday, June 3, at 10.45am passing via Ballinacurra Gaels Club House en route to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilcash Cemetery, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Arriving at 2.15pm.

Family flowers only, please. In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The late David Callery

The death has occurred of David Callery, Ratby, Leicester and, Nenagh, Tipperary.

David died on June 1, 2021, peacefully, at his home in Leicester, after a long illness, borne with great courage. David, loving and devoted father of Sophie and Joe, beloved brother of Liz and Carmel, adored uncle of Grace, Olivia and Jack, true and loyal friend of Paul, Carmel’s partner. Predeceased by his parents, John and Teresa Callery. David will be sadly missed by his loving family, Aunt May, Uncle Jim, Aunty Mary, his cousins, Jenny, mother of Sophie and Joe, work colleagues, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May David’s beautiful soul rest in peace.

David’s funeral will take place in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Funeral arrangements later.