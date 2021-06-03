Tipperary deaths, Thursday June 3

The late John Fitzgereald

The death has occurred of John Fitzgerald, Mellison, Glengoole, Thurles, Co. Tipperary & formerly Crohane, Killenaule, June 1, 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, son Seán, daughter-in-law Cathy, grandchildren Mia & Zach, brother Danny, sisters Joan & Frances, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Friday evening from 6.30 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving to St's Patrick & Oliver Church Glengoole on Saturday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing.

The late Angela Joyce

The death has occurred of Angela Joyce (née O'Malley), Spaville, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Cornmarket, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo and Griggins Lodge, Maam, Co. Galway. Peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital on May 31, 2021 (Predeceased by her husband James). Sadly missed by her sons and daughters Irene, Geraldine, Paul, Michael, Padraig and Liam, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers Joe, Michael and Conor, sister Madge, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Angela rest in peace

Angela’s Funeral Cortege will arrive on Friday (June 4) at 2pm at Breennane Cemetery, Maam, Co. Galway for Prayers and Burial.

The late Maureen Delaney

The death has occurred of Maureen Delaney (née Kelly), Lisava, Cahir, Tipperary



Maureen died peacefully at South Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Larry, she will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Phil, Breda, Theresa and Nancy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Maureen's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 12.30pm in St. Mary's Church, Cahir, after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. Please be mindful of all current Covid restrictions. The Delaney family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.