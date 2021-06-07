Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 7

Noreen Maher (née Gleeson)

75 Kennedy Park, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the loving care of her daughter Patricia, son in law Noel, granddaughters Laura and Natasha. Predeceased by her loving husband Noel, brothers John, Paddy and Richard, sisters Kathleen, Hannah and Maisie. Will be sadly missed by her daughters Patricia (Kennedy), Mary (Fitzpatrick), Denise (Fogarty), Ann (McGrath) and Noreen (Holland), 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sons in law Noel, James, John, Mick and James, sisters Margaret and Bridget, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her Residence on Sunday, 6th June, from 2pm to 6pm. Noreen's funeral cortége will leave her residence on Monday, 7th June, at 10am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. Please follow government guidelines on social distancing and face masks.

Jean O'Hara (née Kirwan)

Gurtmullen, Roscrea, Tipperary

Formerly of Ashmere, Roscrea.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her brother Mikey.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerry, sisters Peggy, Mary, Ann, Nonie, Lizzy, Pauline, Kathleen and Patricia, brothers John and Joe, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Due to goverment and HSE guidelines, there will be a private family funeral Mass. Private removal from her residence on Monday morning at 11.15am arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon (50 people only). Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Jean's Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/

Harry O'Grady

Killeatin House, Clogheen, Tipperary

O' Grady, Killeatin House, Clogheen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

Harry loving husband of Rosaleen and dear father of Henry, William, Joan, Helen, Fiona and Eimear and brother of the late Peggy.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, his brother William, sisters Joan and Pat, grandchildren Mary, Harry, Liam, Orla and Dan, daughter-in-law Audrey, sons-in-law Maurice and Ian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many friends.

Requiem mass on Monday 7th June in St Mary's church Clogheen at 10.30am followed by burial in Shanrahan cemetery.

Noreen Ferncombe (née Dunne)

9 Glenreigh, Holycross, Tipperary

Noreen, predeceased by her parents Walter and Mary and her brother Walter. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Michael, John and Dinny, daughter Marie, 10 grandchildren, son-in-law Seán, daughters-in-law Martina and Valerie, Marie's partner Peter, Dinny's partner Emma, brothers Dinny, Martin, John and Paudie, sister Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Noreen will repose at her residence for family and friends. Noreen's funeral cortege will arrive at Holycross Abbey on Monday morning, 7th June, at 11am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

Family flowers only donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice

ESTHER PHIPPS (née HARTE)

Galross, Borrisokane, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Esther Phipps (nee Harte), Radley Oxford and formerly of Galross, Borrisokane. Essie died on 3rd of June 2021 peacefully at Meadows Care Home in Oxford. Essie loving Mother of Marion, Jimmy, Jackie, Suzanne and Judith. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Bridget, brother Jimmy and sisters Margaret and Winifred. Essie will be sadly missed by her loving family, sister Helen Healy and brother Eddie Harte and their partners Joe and Peggy, from Oxford, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and wide circle of friends.

May Essie's beautiful soul rest in peace.

Essie's funeral will take place in Oxford England. Funeral arrangements later.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Elizabeth (Lizzie) O'Dwyer

Cloninaha, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane. Deeply regretted by her brother Con (England), nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Removal on Tuesday morning 8th from Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass (via Cloninaha) arriving at 11.45am for family funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.premieravproduction.com

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals, people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Lizzie’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

Jim Kirwan

Lakeview Drive, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 TR83

Jim Kirwan, Lakeview Drive and formerly of Dromard, Clonmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 5th of June , 2021. Pre-deceased by his parents Mary and Patrick, sister Teresa, brothers Pat, Martin and Gerard. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Phil, Mary, Carmel, Mairéad and Fidelma, brothers Brian and Charlie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday evening from 6 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass in St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore on Monday at 2 pm. Interment in Templemore Cemetery afterwards.

Jim's Requiem Mass can be viewed live on premieravproductions.com/player/

Gretta Johnson (née O'Connor)

Laffansbridge, Killenaule, Tipperary, E41 X577

Johnson, Gretta (nee O'Connor), Laffansbridge, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 4th June 2021. Peacefully at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Loving mother to Sean & Fiona, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Jenny, grandchildren Aoife, Eoín, Conor, Liam and Aedan. Greatly mourned by her brother Sean, sister Cassie (O'Connor), sister-in-law Eileen, brother-in-law Sean, aunt Berna, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence E41 X577, this Monday evening from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Tuesday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule. Please adhere to Government & HSE guidance.

Fr Peter Foran

Abbey Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Fr Peter Foran, late of Los Angeles, U.S.A. and formerly of Abbey Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Los Angeles on Monday June 14th 2021 and Funeral Mass will take place at a later date in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

John (Jackie) Brennan

Milford, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Died peacefully on the 4th June 2021 in his 80th year, surrounded by his loving family. Jackie, beloved husband of Eileen (nee Kelly) and dear father of Helen, Louise, Francis and Patrick.Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Carmel, brothers Noel, Louis and Eamon, daughter in-law Kate, sons in-law Niall and Brendan, grandchildren Jessica, Thomas and Joseph, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

In line with government and HSE regulations, Jackie’s funeral will take place privately. Jackie’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Monday at 11:30am to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane, for a private requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial In the adjoining cemetery. Jackie’s Mass can be viewed from 12 noon on Monday on www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane/

Ernie Bates

Abbey St., Cahir, Tipperary

Ernie passed away peacefully in the exceptional and wonderful care of St. Martha's Nursing Home, Toureen, Cahir. He will be deeply missed by his partner Daphne, sons Anthony, Thomas and John, their mother Ann, grandchildren Roisin, Alannah and Jack, extended family and friends.

If you wish to pay your respects to the Bates family, the funeral cortége will leave Ernie's home on Abbey St. on Monday afternoon at 1:45pm for Interment Service at 2pm in Kilcommon Cemetery, Cahir.

John Joseph Ryan

Heather Hill, Mountain Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Moyglass, Tipperary

Ryan, John Joseph, Heather Hill, Mountain Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Late of St Johnstown, Moyglass, Fethard, Co Tipperary, 5th of June 2021. Husband of the late Mary and brother of the late Nora. Sadly missed by his sons Alan and John Jr, daughter Jane, daughters in law Mary and Orla, sister Mary, brothers in law Liam and philip, grandchildren Joshua, Thomas, John, Aidan, Ella-May, Poppy and Alfie, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

His remains will be reposing at the residence of his son, John Jr, at Cadamastown, Broadford, Co. Kildare. Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, 50 people may be in attendance. John’s funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday next, the 9th of June, in The Church of St Peter and Paul, Clonmel at 1pm, followed by burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. For those that would have liked to attend, but due to regulations cannot you may view John’s Funeral Mass at https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

Pat O'DOWD

Lower Gate Square and formerly of Farranamanagh, Cashel, Tipperary

O’Dowd, Lower Gate Square and formerly of Farranamanagh, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, June 4th 2021, unexpectedly at home. Pat, beloved son of the late Morty and Biddy and brother of the late Timmy. Deeply regretted by his sisters Christina and Janet, brothers-in-law Paul and Stephen, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place on Saturday June 12th in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12 noon and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.