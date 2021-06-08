Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 8

JIMMY RYAN

Ardarra, Portroe, Tipperary

Suddenly, at home. Predeceased by his beloved parents Christy & Julia and his brother Pat. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and cherished family Dawn, Elaine, Selina, Rachel and James, grandchildren Katie, S.J, Sihem, Hssine, Khaled, Kais and Leah, brothers Chris, John and Connie, aunts, uncles, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace

Due to current regulations, he will repose at his home in Ardarra for family and friends this Wednesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in the church grounds. Those who would liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of his Mass on the portroeburgessyoughal parishes Youtube page. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Alice Orange

76 Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Alice Orange (nee Roche) of 76 Treacy Park, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary on the 6th of June, 2021 peacefully at home. Alice will be greatly missed by her children Alan, Jean, Ruth, Susan, Paula, Elaine, Antony, William, Vincent and Shirlee. Her sisters Mary, Kathleen, Nancy, Peggy, Joan, Helen, her brother Patrick, as well as her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild, nieces, nephews, sons and daughters in-law.

May She Rest in Peace

Alice will leave from her home in Treacy Park for her funeral Mass which will be held in St. Nicholas’ Church at 10.30am on Wednesday the 9th of June, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed online at https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

WILLIAM (BILLY) FORAN

Dominick Place, Waterford City, Waterford / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

William (Billy) Foran,

Dominick Place,

Waterford.

Sunday 6th of June, 2021

Formerly of Garravoone, Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Late of Paper Mills & Eircom

Predeceased by his wife Joan

Will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Anne and Niamh, sons Liam and Edward, grandchildren Alan, Emer, Sean, Conor and Emily, brother Jerry, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in Ballybricken Church followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

No flowers by request please, donations if desired to the charity of your choice

Billy's funeral cortége will be passing his residence on Wednesday at approximately 12.50 pm on route to the cemetery giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be limited to 50 people and private to the immediate family. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.