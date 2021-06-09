Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 9

Paddy Lee

Clonbonny, Newport, Tipperary

Lee, Paddy, Clonbonny, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Late of C.I.E. June 6th 2021 peacefully. Predeceased by his parents John and Josephine, brother Sean, sisters Josephine and Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughters Deborah and Siobhan, sons in law Paul Murphy and Mark McGuire, grandchildren Emily, Henry, Ellie and Mikey, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Departing from his home on Thursday, 10th June, at 10.50 a.m. via Portryan to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv, search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

Thomas (Tom) Jones

Giants grave, Clonmel, Tipperary

Thomas Jones, Giants Grave, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 6th June 2021. Died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, after a long illness. Deeply missed by wife Kathleen, children Brian, Lisa, Robert, Neil. Grandchildren Conor, Daniel, Oisin, Ella, Hannah and Abigail and extended family and friends.

Thomas’s Funeral will arrive at St. Michael's Church, Clerihan, on Thursday the 10th June at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Family flowers only, please. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society or South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

John (Stan) Hanlon

28 Ard Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

John (Stan) Hanlon, 28 Ard Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died 4th June 2021. Sadly missed by his loving sister Kitty, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in Peace

Arriving at St, Nicholas' Church for Funeral Mass on Thursday, the 10 June 2021, at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed online at

https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES STAN'S FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAX 50 PEOPLE AT CHURCH SERVICE.

Kathleen Byrnes (née Conway)

'Bella Vista' , Ballinalard, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

BYRNES (née Conway), ‘Bella Vista’, Ballinalard, Tipperary Town & formerly Marian Terrace, Tipperary Town. 8th June 2021, peacefully at home, Kathleen pre-deceased by her husband John & son John Hillary. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Michael Stephen, Noreen, Kathleen, Edmund, Denis, John, Eileen, Thomas & Edel, sister Lillian, sons & daughters-in-law, 25 grand-children, 16 great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions a private family Mass will take place at St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 12 noon on Friday (June 11th), which may be viewed online at https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Noreen Molloy (née Kelly)

Late of Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Noreen Molloy nee Kelly, late of Collins Park, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died 5th June 2021. Predeceased by her husband Jim and grandchild Leon. Sadly missed by her loving children Kevin and Fiona, grandchildren Kerry and Robin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir on Friday, 11 June 2021, for funeral Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES NOREEN'S FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO-OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAX IS 50 PEOPLE FOR CHURCH SERVICE.