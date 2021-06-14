Tipperary deaths, Monday June 14

The late Josephine (Judy) Ryan

The death has occurred of Josephine (Judy) Ryan, St. John's Villas, Clonoulty, Tipperary, formerly Coolanga, Rossmore. Passed away peacefully in St. Teresa's Nursing Home, Cashel. Deeply regretted by her son Richard, grandaughters Josephine, Pauline and Denise, grandson Denis, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 Judy will repose at her home on Monday evening for family and close friends. Funeral arriving on Tuesday morning to the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour Rossmore for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Teresa's Nursing Home, Cashel. those who would like to attend but cannot can view the requiem Mass on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/rossmore-parish-live-stream/

The late Moira (Margaret) Baggott

The death has occurred of Moira (Margaret) Baggott, Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Tipperary, formerly of Ballinascholla, Herberstown, Co. Limerick. Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Pre-deceased by her parents Michael and Margaret, brothers Billy, Dick and Paddy, sister Josephine.

Deeply regretted by her son John, brother Michael, nieces Brigid and Margaret, nephews Michael and William, extended families and friends and the Sisters, Staff and residents of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, Moira's funeral will be for family only. Her remains will arrive at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, on Tuesday morning at 12.00 (50 people) followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Her Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/.

The late Josephine (Lully) Price

The death has occurred of Josephine (Lully) Price (née Griffitts Kelly), Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, June 13, 2021, predeceased by her husband Joe, son Paddy, daughter Marcella, grandsons Alan and Brian. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family Mass for Josephine will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, on Tuesday, June 15 2021, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie. Josephine’s funeral cortège will travel to St. Michael’s Cemetery, via her residence in Pearse Park.