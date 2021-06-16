Deaths in Tipperary, Wednesday June 16

The late John Walsh

The death has occurred of John Walsh, Cahir Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Sarsfield Street, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. On June 14 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, having received the last rites of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Shortt). Lovingly remembered by his wife, children: Maighréad (Callanan), Peadar and Brighid; son in law, Jim; grandchildren: John, James, Melanie, Christopher, Monica, Marilouise and Joseph, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Rosary at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Shanakiel, Cork T23 T389 on Thursday at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel, Co. Tipperary at 3pm.

The late Margaret Ryan (nee Stack)

The death has occurred of Margaret Ryan (née Stack) Marian Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, June 12, 2021, unexpectedly. Pre-deceased by her beautiful daughter Rachael, brothers Raymond, Michael and sister Marie. Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, daughters Aoife and Fiona, sons Dara and Morgan, sister Geradine and Patricia, brother Denis, David, Barry and Tony, son in law Stephen, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, at 3pm. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations to Irish society for Autism c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Margaret's requiem Mass ay be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

The late Stephen O'Brien

The death has occurred of Stephen O'Brien, Davis Row, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the care of the nursing staff at St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen, after a brief illness. Sadly missed by his loving sister Maureen, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

May Stephen rest in peace

Stephen's funeral service will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only on Thursday June 17 at 12 noon in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Please note that numbers are restricted to 50 people max.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Pat Kennedy

The death has occurred of Pat Kennedy, 28 Cormack Drive, Nenagh, late of Knockearl, Cloughjordan

Predeceased by his parents, Martin & Bridgie, brothers Jimmy & Liam.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, Ruth, Eddie, Paddy, Brian, Conor and their mother Ann, grandchildren Paul, Joey, Megan, Chloe, Kyle and Caelan, sons-in-law Joe & Joseph, daughters-in-law Carol, Sarah and Becca, his partner Anne, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace

Reposing at his home on Thursday. Funeral arriving at SS Michael & Johns Church, Cloughjordan on Friday for 12 noon Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

Mass will be live streamed on Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page

Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to Covid 19.

The late Sheila Flannery

The death has occurred of Sheila Flannery, 39 Lissadell Court, Dublin 12 formerly of Coolboreen, Newport, Co. Tipperary. June 15, 2021 peacefully at Lisheen Nursing Home, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by her sister Mary, sadly missed by her sister Sorcha, cousins, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully, Thursday, June 17, at 11.30am. Funeral cortege will pass the family home in Coolbroreen en route to the church at 11 am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be live streamed www.churchcamlive.ie. In compliance with current HSE guidelines the funeral will be limited to fifty people, please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Letters of sympathy can be sent to Delany Minihan Funeral Directors, Cork Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

The late Mary Crowe (nee Mitchell)

The death has occurred of Mary Crowe (née Mitchell), Brookville House, Tipperary Town, Tipperary.

Funeral Arrangements later.

The late Anne Crabb (nee Higgins)

The death has occurred of Anne Crabb (nee Higgins) Bray Co. Wicklow, and late of New Inn, Co. Tipperary, June 14, 2021. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Katherine and Michael and her brother Joseph. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband Billy, children Serena, Jemma, Jason, Damien and Wesley, sons-in-law Justin and Alan, daughters-in-law Janet and Donna, grandchildren Carolyn, Sean, Ceira, Adam, Stephen, Kevin, Cian, Leo, Robyn, Cillian, Evan, Lucy and Emily, sisters Margaret, Josephine and Mary-Theresa, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray, on Thursday evening, June 17, from 5pm to 6pm. Please be mindful of social distancing and wear face coverings. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am, walking from Funeral Home to St. Fergal's Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am (limited to 50 people) followed by committal at the Victorian Chapel Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1.45pm which can be viewed live on www.vimeo.com/event/153499

Family flowers by request, donations, in lieu, to MND Association.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

The late Edward (Eddie) Clowrey

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Clowrey, The Village, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary



Formerly Shaftesbury, Dorset, UK. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the palliative care staff in South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Tim and Anna (Yorkshire), brother Frankie, sister Kim, brother in law Johnny Hayes. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Biddy, daughters Deborah (husband Chris) and Lisa (partner Michael), grandchildren Carrie and Percy, brothers Tony, Gordan and Tom, sisters Sheila and Coleen, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Following government guidelines, Eddie's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Friday, June 18, to arrive at Holycross Abbey at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Abbey. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. Followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium Cork at 3pm. The cremation service can be viewed at www.islandcrematorium.ie.