Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 24

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Deaths in Tipperary

Judith V Butler (née Webb)
Tullow, Fethard, Tipperary

Judith V Butler, née Webb, Tullow, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, June 23rd 2021. Wife of the late Edward Theobald, adored mother of Jennifer, Diana Smith and Caroline Morshead, and loving partner of Christopher Horsman. She will be greatly missed by her sons-in-law Robert and Arthur, grandchildren Kerry, Christopher and James and great-grandchildren Teddy, James, Eleanor and Maeve. 

Funeral Arrangements Later

Paddy O'Dwyer
Drogheda, Louth / Tipperary

O’Dwyer, Paddy, Forest Grange, Drogheda, Co. Louth (previously Tipperary). 22nd June 2021. Peacefully after a short illness at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Paddy, predeceased by his loving wife Bernadette, his brother Bill O’Dwyer (Tipperary) and sister Mary Ferguson (nee O’Dwyer) (Sligo). Paddy's passing is deeply regretted and he is sadly missed by his children Gracemary, John and Liam, their spouses and partners Iain, Sinéad and Sharon, his grandchildren Niamh, Isla, Eve and Finn, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins and all extended family.

In keeping with current Government guidelines Paddy’s Funeral can have up to 50 family and friends in attendance.

Funeral will take place on Friday morning at 11.30am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church which will be streamed live on www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. House private please.

Winnie Supple (née Caplice)
Fr. Sheehy Terrace, Clogheen, Tipperary

With great faith and devotion to St. Padre Pio, Winnie passed away peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of all at St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Aidan and Paddy, daughter Loretta (Shanahan), son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Sabrina, grandchildren Hayden, Grace, Jack and Autume, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Winnie's funeral cortége will leave her daughter Loretta's home at Pearse Street, Cahir on Friday afternoon at 1pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Clogheen (via Fr. Sheehy Tce.) for Mass at 1.30pm after which she will be laid to rest in Ballyporeen Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.churchservices.tv/clogheen and will also be broadcast on radio at 105fm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in Winnie's memory to the Friends of St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen.

May She Rest In Peace

