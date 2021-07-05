Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 5

Breda Ryan (née O'Meara)

St. Finnan's, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Breda passed away peacefully at South Tipperary University Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Edward (Nedo), son Edward, daughter Caroline, brother Jamesy, sons-in-law Eamon and Michael, grandchildren Ryan and Marie, sister in law May, niece Tina, nephews John, Patrick (Fridge) Derek and Mark, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Breda's funeral cortége will leave her home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family Ardfinnan for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Finnian's Cemetery. For those who under present circumstance cannot attend Breda's Mass, her ceremony can an be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for the Ryan family, please use the condolence link below.

Breda's family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Ned Nagle

Jonestown, Edenderry, Offaly / Thomastown, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brothers Martin & Larry. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna-May. Sadly missed by his children Deirdre, Liam, Linda & Gerard, brothers Paddy, Liam, Michael & Gerard, sisters Josephine, Marie & Brigid, grandchildren Ben, Sophie, Christine & Paddy, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Helen & Áine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Ned Rest In Peace.

Ned will be reposing at his home.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Tuesday at 1pm in St. Mary's Church Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. People can line the route from Ned's Home via Clonmore, Ballybrian, Ballybrittan, Ballyfore to St. Mary's Church. You can take part in Ned's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Caroline Salem (née O'Neill)

Marian Estate, Newport, Tipperary

Salem,(Nee O’Neill), Caroline, Marian Estate, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 3rd July 2021 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Farouk, Sadly missed by her loving sons Tam, Sameer, Sharif and Sammy, daughter Amerah, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival on Tuesday 6th July at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m.,which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv, search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Children's Ark U.H.L. House private please. Please adhere to government guidelines to avoid the spread of Covid 19.

Dixie CURRIVAN

Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Tipperary

Currivan, Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, July 4th 2021, peacefully at home. Dixie, beloved son of the late Patrick and Nancy and brother of the late John and Pat. Deeply regretted by his brothers Mickey (Australia) and Joe, sisters Eileen and Noelette, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, past and present members of Cashel Town F.C., neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel on Tuesday at 12.00noon and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.