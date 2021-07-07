Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 7

Siobhan Prendiville

Castleknock, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

PRENDIVILLE Siobhan, Castleknock and formerly Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 3rd July 2021 (suddenly) at home. Adored mother of Stephen and Anne-Marie; she will be greatly missed by her family, her brother Liam, sisters Maura, Patricia, Elizabeth (her darling twin), Emer, son-in-law Adam, daughter-in-law Sinead, her cherished grandchildren Tom, Luke, Anabel and Agatha, nieces, nephews, Eugene, extended family and her many dear friends.

Rest in Peace.

There will be a Prayer Service in Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock on Thursday (8th July) afternoon 4.00 pm which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/castleknock

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday (9th July) at 1.00 pm in the Church SS Peter and Paul, Clonmel, Co.Tipperary which can be viewed on the parish webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Anna Murphy (née McCarthy)

Tipperary

Murphy (nee McCarthy) Anna, peacefully in London daughter of the late Jack and Mary (nee Croke) McCarthy. Anna will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tony and the extended Murphy and McCarthy families.

A private family funeral will take place in London.

Denis (Dinny) Dunne

Lisdonowly, Moyne, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Unit A, Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by his parents William and Kathleen, sister Nan (Moore), brothers Pat and Murty, niece Caitriona (Duggan) and nephew Robert (Dunne). Deeply regretted by his sister Catherine (Sr. Assumpta, Convent of Mercy, Tipperary Town), brother Liam (Dublin), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 7th July, for family and close friends, from 5pm to 7pm. Dinny's funeral cortége will leave his residence on Thursday 8th at 10.45am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Moyne at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Moyne. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/moynetempletuohyparish.

Patrick (Pat) Daly

Foxhall, Newport, Tipperary

Patrick (Pat) Daly, Foxhall, Newport, Co. Tipperary formerly of Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. Late Nursing Staff HSE Limerick, 6th July 2021, peacefully, at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline (née O'Malley), sisters Margaret and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces cousins, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Pat's funeral cortege will depart from his home on Thursday, 8th July, at 11am, via Tullow, The Square and Main Street, to arrive at Church of The Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, for requiem Mass at 11.30am. Mass can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search Newportbirdhilltoor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Please follow current government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Delany-Minihan Funeral Directors, Cork Road, Newport, Co.Tipperary.