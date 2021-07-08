Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 8

John Joe McCARTHY

Derrigra, Enniskeane, Cork / Mallow, Cork / Annacarty, Tipperary

McCarthy (Derrigra, Enniskeane, formerly of Mallow, Annacarty, Co. Tipperary, Killeagh, Newcestown and Ahiohill) on July 4th 2021, peacefully at Bushmount Nursing Home, Clonakilty, in his 95th year, JOHN JOE, recently predeceased by his wife Hannah. Sadly missed by his son John, daughter-in-law Maureen, granddaughter, Julia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. John Joe was also predeceased by his first wife, Joan, and his brothers Denis, Art and Pat, and his sister Dolly. Gratitude to kind neighbours, and carers, both at home and at Bushmount Nursing Home.

May he rest in peace

Mairead BUTLER

Dublin 10, Dublin / Cahir, Tipperary

BUTLER Mairead (Dublin 10 and formerly of Cahir, Co. Tipperary) July 7th 2021. Peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Donal Hollywood Ward, St. James’s Hospital. Beloved daughter of Peg and the late Larry and beloved sister of Tony, Una, Trish and Dave. Sadly missed by Carl, sisters-in-law Lorna, Arden and Maria, nieces, nephews, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place but the cremation service can be viewed online at 2pm on Saturday, July 10th, at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Samaritans, 4-5 Usher's Court, Dublin 8 or at https://www.samaritans.org/ireland/donate-now/. House private. Interment of Mairead’s ashes will occur in her family grave in Co. Tipperary at a later date.

Anthony (Tony) Brolly

Curragh, Lettershendoney, Derry City, Derry / Cashel, Tipperary

Brolly: Oxford, England and formerly the Curragh, Lettershendoney, Derry, June 23rd 202, peacefully at home, in the loving care of his family.

Anthony (Tony): Predeceased by his wife Mary (neé Quinn) Clonoulty, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and brothers Eugene and Billy. Sadly missed by his son Declan, daughter Madeleine, granddaughter and best buddy Anna, sisters Maureen, Madeleine and Nuala, daughter in law Rachel, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid 19 a family only Requiem Mass takes place on Saturday, July 10th, in St John the Baptist Church Clonoulty at 11:30am and can be viewed on http://www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/ followed by burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.