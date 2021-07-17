Tipperary deaths, Saturday July 17

The late Dan Whelan

The death has occurred of Dan Whelan, 10 Sean Treacy Avenue, formerly 1 Shyann Terrace, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Frances, daughter Helen, sisters Kitty, Alice and Lena, brothers Thomas and John. He will be sadly missed by his son Danny, daughters Carmel, Philomena, Frances and Majella, sister Margaret, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence for family and close friends on Sunday July 18 from 5-7pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Please follow current Covid-19 guidelines.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. The family would like to thank his home carers over the past few years for their exceptional care and kindness.

The late Stanley Warren

The death has occurred of Stanley Warren, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly of Wexford, Tipperary and Cavan, July 15, 2021 (peacefully) after a short illness in the most fantastic care of the nurses and doctors of St. Agnes Ward in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Iris, much loved dad of Clive, Alma and Elaine and gentle grandfather to Scott, Crosby and Denver. Stanley will be dearly missed by his loving wife and family, his caring daughter-in-law Liz, Alma’s kind partner Ken, nephews Herbert, Kenneth, Willie and Derek, nieces Vera and Gladys, relations Jean, Herbie and Jim, sister-in-law Ethel, family friend Triona, and his many kind neighbours and friends in Cavan and Sandymount who were always so helpful in difficult times. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Stanley’s family would like to specially thank Maliga from St. Agnes’s ward, Angela and the team for the wonderful palliative care received and to all at the Rehab Care home help team. He always enjoyed their visits and assistance.

In accordance with government guidance a private family Funeral will take place. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

The late Michael Smith

The death has occurred of Michael Smith, 4 Ard Abhainn, Ballina, Co. Tipperary peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his wife Mairead, sons Michael, Richard, Daniel, Ronan and Gearoid. Sisters May and Lisa, brother Joe, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and wider circle of friends.

Due to the Government restrictions on Covid-19 and the HSE guidelines on public gatherings Michael's funeral will be private. Reposing at his residence on Sunday for family and close friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, 19th, in Our Lady and St. Lua's Church, Ballina at 11am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only.

The late Eileen O'Mahony

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Mahony (née Moore), Raheny and late of Cashel, Co. Tipperary, July 16, 2021 – (peacefully) in the loving care of her family and the staff at Raheny Community Nursing Unit; beloved wife of the late Christy, loving mother of Dermot, Áine (Duffy), Siobhán (McDonagh) and Kevin and cherished granny to Niamh, Cillian, Aisling, Ciara, Orla, Hector, Dara, Amy and Finn and great-grandmother to Sarah. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Robert and Joe, daughters-in-law Sharon and Dolores, sisters Marjory, Anne and Mary, brother Liam, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

For Livestreaming of Eileen’s Mass on Tuesday, July 20, at 10am please click: https://www.churchservices.tv/rahenyparish

The late Nora Coffey

The death has occurred of Nora Coffey (née Ryan), Carrig, Ballycommon, Nenagh, Tipperary / Puckane, Tipperary, Late of Urra Hill, Puckane. Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Matthew, her cherished son Donal and cousin Edward Eames. Will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Kathleen (Kiely), sons Matthew, Darius and Peter, brother David and sister Jane (Nevin), grandchildren Donal & Paul, son in law James, daughter in law Liz, Matt's partner Sheila, neices & nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. Her remains will arrive to St. Mary's Church, Carrig, Ballycommon, this Sunday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killodiernan Graveyard, Puckane.