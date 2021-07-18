Tipperary deaths, Sunday July 18

The late Thomas (Taudy) Ryan

The death has occurred of Thomas (Taudy) Ryan, Garranmore Newtown, Nenagh, late of the Silvermines. Peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary (Mulqueen), son in law Patrick, granddaughters Rebecca and Victoria, brothers & sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a Reposing for family and friends will take place in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday from 5 o'c to 6.30 o'c. His remains will arrive to Youghalarra Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Youghalarra Graveyard. Those who would have liked to have attended, but cannot may view the livestream on the portroeburgessyoughal Youtube page. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. House private please.

The late Maura Doyle

The death has occurred of Maura Doyle (nee Quinn) Brookville Green, Nenagh & formerly of Churchtown, Dublin in her 100th year, July 17, 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of her family at home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Christy & her daughter Doreen. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Danny, John & Christopher (Alicante), daughters Marian, Gerardine, Maura & Patricia, sister Dorrie, sons in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, 18 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, relatives & many friends.

Funeral arriving on Monday afternoon at 12.45 p.m. for funeral Mass at 1pm in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney new cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony, on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

There will be an opportunity for the community to show support and to remember Maura by being present on the route, socially distanced, as the funeral cortege leaves the family home on Monday afternoon at 12.30pm en route to St. Mary of the Rosary Church.

To keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging.

The late Hubert Durkan

The death has occurred of Hubert Durkan, Knockalton and late of Thurles Road, Nenagh, peacefully, after a short illness. Pre-deceased by his beloved parents Harry & Catherine. Hubert will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Joan, his sisters and brothers Teresa (O'Reilly, Mullingar), Marian (Shanahan, Templeogue), Eamonn, Michael (Sallins) & Jack (Cork), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19, a reposing for family and friends will take place this Monday at his home in Knockalton from 6pm to 8pm. His remains will arrive to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Tuesday for his Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery, Nenagh. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late James Burke

The death has occurred of James Burke, Ballygrauige Road, Nenagh, late of Partry Co. Mayo. (Ex. Garda Siochana). Peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the staff at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine and cherished sons John, Peter, Seamus and Kieran, grandchildren Shane, Aishling, Megan, Chloe, Heather, Rory, Eliot, Niamh & Aoife, daughters in law Breda, Sarah, Patricia & Josephine, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. James's funeral cortege will leave his home at Ballygraigue Road this Tuesday at 3pm en route to his Requiem Mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 3.30pm. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view his Mass on nenaghparish.ie The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.