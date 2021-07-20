Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 20

Pat HALLISSEY

Suir View, Golden, Tipperary

July 18th 2021, unexpectedly at home. Pat (known as ‘Happy’), deeply regretted by his children Paddy, Angelina, Kieran and Caroline and their partners, grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral mass takes place on Thursday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament Golden at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh J. Clarke

Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Bailieborough, Cavan / Clonmel, Waterford

Hugh J. Clarke, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (formerly of Bailieboro Co. Cavan), 19th July 2021 peacefully on the loving care of Tipperary University Hospital after a short illness. (Predeceased by his brothers Paddy and Jimmy). Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Maura, brother P.J., sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

May Hugh Rest in Peace

Hugh’s Funeral cortége will leave his residence at 11.30am on Wednesday morning for St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfields. Requiem Mass at 12 noon can be viewed on https://www.premvideo.com/funeral/ followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.

Bernadette (Bernie) Boyes

Tipperary / Lattin, Tipperary

Bernadette (Bernie) Boyes (née Ryan), London, Tipperary & formerly of Lattin East & St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick, 30th June 2021. Peacefully, in the loving care of Ward C, The Regional Hospital, Limerick (UHL). Beloved wife of the late Eric. Predeceased by her brothers Jimmy & Martin, sisters Bridget, Mary, Nora, Bobbie, Josie & Gretta. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Patricia (Sheldrake), sisters Winnie (Otterburn) & Sally (Griffin), grandson Matthew, granddaughter's Claire & Sarah, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

The family would like to express their immeasurable gratitude to Bernadette's home help Mary, Teresa & Anne & nurse Margaruite & to Seán and all the staff in St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen for the excellent care given to Bernadette in recent years.

Rest in Peace.

Cremation will take place on Thursday, 22nd July, at 11am in Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co. Clare, V14 PV30. Service will be live streamed here follow guidelines & use password HFB11