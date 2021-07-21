Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 21

Donal Quinlan

Formerly of Millwood, Killarney, Kerry / Thurles, Tipperary

The untimely and tragic death has occurred of Donal Quinlan, Brooke House, Modbury, England, PL21 0NU, formerly of Millwood, Killarney and Moyne Road, Thurles.

Donal was the dearly beloved husband of 71 years and best friend to Kate. He was a loving and wise father to Donalda, Simon and Rachael. He will be so sorely missed by his wife and children, his grandchildren Agnes, Lucy, Mark, Constance, Caragh, Tanguy and Shannon; his sons-in-law Paul and Herve; daughter-in-law Grace and his great-grandchildren Valentine, Sean, Fleur, Clara, Eloise, Vivienne and Isobel, and their fathers Pierre, Josh, David and Jon.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal

May he rest in Peace

Josephine Keane (née Pollard)

Mountbellew, Galway / Nenagh, Tipperary

Josephine Keane (nee Pollard), Mountbellew, Co. Galway and formerly of Grenanstown, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, on Monday, 19th July. Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at the Bon Secours Hospital, Galway.

Loving mother of Cathy, Cora, Brian and John, very sadly missed by her sons-in-law Sean and Aidan, daughters-in-law Aska and Rebecca, beloved grandchildren Daniel, Charlie, Eve, Sara, Amelia, Rupert, Fleur, Alec, Hope, Yseult and Hudsen, her sisters, Nuala (Hogan) and Rita (Dunlea), Bernard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, her very many cherished friends and wonderful neighbours.

Our sincere gratitude to her G.P. Dr. Jim Moore and staff at Millennium Centre, Mountbellew. Also the staff at Bon Secours and Portiuncula Hospitals for their care and kindness.

“Let us all fondly recall

How dearly we all loved Josephine

And how Josephine loved us all”

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Cora’s residence Thursday 22nd from 3pm to 7pm for family, close friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Mary's Church, Mountbellew, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to current government guidelines regarding Covid-19. Mass will be broadcast on Mountbellew/Moylough parish radio, 105.1 FM.

A service will be held for Donal at Buckfast Abbey in Devon.

Sinéad Hennessy Quill

McDonagh Terrace, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 TR83

Sinead Hennessy Quill, McDonagh Terrace, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 19th of July 2021, Member of An Garda Siochána. Peacefully after a long illness very bravely borne. Will be greatly missed by her heartbroken husband Geoff, Mother Mary, Dad Joe, Brother Brian and nephew Ryan, mother-in-law Lorraine, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, colleagues, relatives and friends.

May Her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday Evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre C/O Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore. Sinead's funeral mass can be viewed on

www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Kathrin BAYLY (née Helmke)

Ballina, Tipperary

BAYLY, Kathrin (née Helmke) of Ballina, Tipperary (and formerly Dublin and Thedinghausen, Germany) on 17th July 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving children who were greatly supported by the dedicated Cara Ward in St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Loving mother of Kirsten, Selina and John, and much loved grandmother of Zoe, Ben, Tilly, Peter and Sarah. Sadly missed by her brother Claus, sister-in-law Gabi, nephews Jonas and Lukas, son-in-law Christian, Selina’s partner Mark, and her wide circle of family and friends.

A Committal Service (limited to 36) will take place at 4pm on Thursday, 22nd July, at Mount Jerome Victorian Chapel, Harold’s Cross. Due to Covid restrictions, live streaming of the service can be viewed at: https://vimeo.com/event/153499

A Memorial Service will be held in St Flannan's Cathedral, Killaloe at a later date. No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to Médecins Sans Frontières or Irish Cancer Society.

May she rest in peace - Ruhe in Frieden.