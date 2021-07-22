Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 22

Martin Lonergan

Crough, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Martin (former Co.Councillor and Mayor of Clonmel Municipal District) died suddenly at home. Predeceased by his father Sean. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Maureen, sister Noreen, brothers John and Noel, nieces Ellen and Ciara, nephews Sean Óg and Tadhg, brother in law Ger, sister in law Michelle, uncles Jim, Paddy and Martin, aunts Frances, Alice and Nancy, extended family and friends.

Martin's Funeral cortége will leave Goatenbridge Community Hall on Saturday morning at 11:30am, to arrive at St. Mary's church Ballybacon Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass which is restricted to family only followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Scoil Chormaic, Cashel.

May He Rest In Peace.

Please keep all current restrictions regarding public gatherings. Martin's Funeral Mass can be viewed on livestream at www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan. and click on Ballybacon.

Declan Ryan (Henry)

Mulcaire Manor, Newport, Tipperary

Ryan (Henry) Declan, Mulcaire Manor, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 20th July 2021 suddenly at his home. Beloved son of the late Harry and Margaret (Nee Cooke). Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, son Aidan, daughter Heather, brother Pat, sister Deirdre, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephew, aunts Catherine and Susan, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Maura Ryan (née Ryan Stephens)

Castlefogarty, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary

Pre-deceased by her husband Eddie. Deeply regretted by daughters Noreen Regan and Joan Buckley, sons John, Kevin, PJ and Eamon, sons-in-law Willie and Brendan, grandchildren Paula, Stephen Shane and their mother Sandra, Mark, Kelly and Jamie, great grandchildren Saoirse and Teidi, sister-in-law Peg, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm for family and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill followed by burial in Ballycahill Cemetery. House private Friday morning please. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing and face mask wearing.

Anne Quinlan (née Smullen)

Upperchurch, Tipperary / Clonard, Meath

The death has occurred of Anne Quinlan, nee Smullen, on the 11th July 2021, in London. Born on 15th August 1927 in Clonard, Co. Meath. Predeceased by her husband Patrick Quinlan, formerly Glastrigan, Templederry, Co Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her son John, Daughters Kate and Marianne, her six grandchildren, sister Nora, nephews, nieces, in laws, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

The remains of Anne Quinlan on the 26th July 12 noon (feast of St. Anne) will be received in to St Gabriel's of Our Lady of Sorrows R.C. Church, 15 St John's Villas, London, N.19 3EE, followed by a Requiem Mass offered for the repose of her soul, before leaving for Ireland. Family and close friends welcomed only.

Reposing at Stapleton's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, on Wednesday, 28th July, from 8.30pm for family and Thursday from 9.30am to 11am.

Remains arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch, Thursday morning, 29th, at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and can be viewed on upperchurchdrombanegaa.ie/church-mass followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Kevin Power

3 O'Mahony Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Noel, Nicky, Christy, Tom, Johnny, Davy, Gerry and Vinny, sisters Ann, Josephine, Maria, Tina and Cathy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in St Nicholas' on Saturday, 24th July, at 12 o clock with burial after in St Mary's Cemetery.

Covid 19 restrictions of max 50 people in the church apply. Mass can be heard through the speaker system in the car park or viewed online on https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

Bernard (Brian) Kearney

Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Bernard (Brian) Kearney, Cherrymount, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Brian passed away peacefully in the presence of family and staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Deeply loved and sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, sons Tommy, Paul, Patrick and John, daughters Alice and Anne, brothers Paschal and Seamus, sisters Ann and Pauline, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchilden, his many relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

He has left us a great Legacy and the most Wonderful Memories

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Oliver’s Church on Saturday at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the livestream service (details later). Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Due to current restrictions the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for family and close friends. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Rita Downey (née Reddin)

Kilmaine, Clareen, Co. Offaly, Birr, Offaly / Lorrha, Tipperary

Downey Rita (nee Reddin), Kilmaine, Clareen, Co. Offaly, formerly Lorrha, Co. Tipperary, died peacefully 21st July, in the tender loving care of the Matron and staff at Esker Ri Nursing Home, Clara, Co. Offaly. Predeceased by her sister Mary Jo, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Charles, sons Kieran & Declan,her daughter Patricia, daughter-in-law Mary , son-in-law Edward, Declans fiance Valerie, her brother Daniel,her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Boyds Funeral Home, Birr, Co. Offaly, Thursday, 22nd July, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Rosary at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass will take place Friday, the 23rd July, at 11.00am in St. Kieran's Church, Clareen, Co. Offaly followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only.

May She Rest In Peace

Rita's funeral will take place in accordance with government guidelines.

The Downey family would like to thank you for your understanding at this sad time.