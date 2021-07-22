Condolences sent on death of serving garda, Sinead Hennessy Quill

RIP Sinéad Hennessy
Tributes and condolences have been paid following the death of a serving garda, Sinead Hennessy Quill.
Condolences were sent to her family from Nenagh District Court today, July 22, by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath, An Garda Síochána, the Courts Services and solicitors.
Sinead Hennessy Quill, McDonagh Terrace, Templemore, Co Tipperary, died on Monday, July 19, peacefully after a long illness very bravely borne.
A serving member of An Garda Síochána, Sinead will be greatly missed by her heartbroken husband Geoff, Mother Mary, Dad Joe, Brother Brian and nephew Ryan, mother-in-law Lorraine, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, colleagues, relatives and friends.
May Her gentle soul rest in peace.
Ms Hennessy Reposed in Grey’s funeral Home Templemore, yesterday, Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass was on this Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore. Interment was in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.
Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre C/O Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore. Sinead's funeral mass can be viewed on
www. churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/
More News
The Higgins siblings, Sharon and Paul, of Mulcahys Restaurant/Pub (Clonmel) will fully reopen their landmark business on Gladstone Street on Monday next.
Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy said he was very proud of his players even in defeat in the Munster final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.