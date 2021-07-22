Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Condolences sent on death of serving garda, Sinead Hennessy Quill

Condolences sent from Nenagh District Court

Condolences sent on death of serving garda, Sinead Hennessy Quill

RIP Sinéad Hennessy

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Tributes and condolences have been paid following the death of a serving garda, Sinead Hennessy Quill. 

Condolences were sent to her family from Nenagh District Court today, July 22, by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath, An Garda Síochána, the Courts Services and solicitors. 

Sinead Hennessy Quill, McDonagh Terrace, Templemore, Co Tipperary, died on Monday, July 19, peacefully after a long illness very bravely borne.

A serving member of An Garda Síochána, Sinead will be greatly missed by her heartbroken husband Geoff, Mother Mary, Dad Joe, Brother Brian and nephew Ryan, mother-in-law Lorraine, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, colleagues, relatives and friends.

May Her gentle soul rest in peace.

Ms Hennessy Reposed in Grey’s funeral Home Templemore, yesterday, Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass was on this Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore. Interment was in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre C/O Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore. Sinead's funeral mass can be viewed on

www. churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie