Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 23

William (Willie) White

Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Golden, Tipperary

White, Neasden, London, UK and late of Davitt Street, Tipperary Town and Golden, Co. Tipperary, William (Willie).

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a family Mass will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Saturday, 24th July, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

Margaret (Rita) Treacy (née Searson)

Castlefogarty, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary / Roscrea, Tipperary

Formerly Corville, Roscrea. Peacefully under the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Rita, beloved wife of the late Peter. Deeply regretted by her sons Seamus, Pat, Seán, Brendan and Paul, daughters Monica (McEntee), Geraldine (Walshe) and Catherine (Brophy), their partners Jordi, Anne Ita, Nuala, Adriana, Mary, Dave, Hilary and Paul, her adored grandchildren Oisín, Naoíse, Niamh, Muireann, Orlaith, Rían, Cormac, Conor, Éabha, Sinéad, Cathal and Saoirse, sisters Anne (Dublin), Eileen (Cavan) and Kathleen (Roscrea), brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing at her daughter Geraldine's residence in Ballycahill for family and close friends on Friday evening 23rd from 5pm to 8pm. Her remains will arrive at St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill on Saturday 24th for Requiem Mass at 4pm. Burial afterwards in Ballycahill Cemetery. Margaret's funeral can be viewed on the link https://premieravproductions.com/player/ Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to COPD.IE.

Sarah Merrigan (née Bourke)

Rathanny, Golf Links Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Merrigan (nee Bourke) Rathanny, Golf Links Road, Tipperary, July 22nd, 2021, Sarah, wife of the late Kevin. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Kenneth, Ray and Joey, daughters Vanessa and Sarah, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a family Mass for Sarah will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Saturday, 24th July, at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

Timothy (Tade) Dwyer

Grange, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness. In his 94th year. Predeceased by his wife Alice, infant son Gerard and infant daughter Mary-Theresa. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Anna (Manser) and Carmel (Buckley), sons James, Phil, Conor, Timmy and John, grandchildren, sons in law Bill and Ned, daughters in law Annabelle, Paula, Fiona, Derbhala and Jennifer, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Sally Dwyer (Killough), Mary Dwyer (Whitford) and Mary Ryan (Clogher), relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Monday, 26th July, at 11am for private family Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Abbey. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.