Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 23

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Deaths in Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

William (Willie) White
Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Golden, Tipperary

White, Neasden, London, UK and late of Davitt Street, Tipperary Town and Golden, Co. Tipperary, William (Willie).

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a family Mass will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Saturday, 24th July, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

Margaret (Rita) Treacy (née Searson)
Castlefogarty, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary / Roscrea, Tipperary

Formerly Corville, Roscrea. Peacefully under the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Rita, beloved wife of the late Peter. Deeply regretted by her sons Seamus, Pat, Seán, Brendan and Paul, daughters Monica (McEntee), Geraldine (Walshe) and Catherine (Brophy), their partners Jordi, Anne Ita, Nuala, Adriana, Mary, Dave, Hilary and Paul, her adored grandchildren Oisín, Naoíse, Niamh, Muireann, Orlaith, Rían, Cormac, Conor, Éabha, Sinéad, Cathal and Saoirse, sisters Anne (Dublin), Eileen (Cavan) and Kathleen (Roscrea), brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing at her daughter Geraldine's residence in Ballycahill for family and close friends on Friday evening 23rd from 5pm to 8pm. Her remains will arrive at St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill on Saturday 24th for Requiem Mass at 4pm. Burial afterwards in Ballycahill Cemetery. Margaret's funeral can be viewed on the link https://premieravproductions.com/player/ Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to COPD.IE.

Sarah Merrigan (née Bourke)
Rathanny, Golf Links Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Merrigan (nee Bourke) Rathanny, Golf Links Road, Tipperary, July 22nd, 2021, Sarah, wife of the late Kevin. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Kenneth, Ray and Joey, daughters Vanessa and Sarah, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a family Mass for Sarah will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Saturday, 24th July, at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie. 

Timothy (Tade) Dwyer
Grange, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness. In his 94th year. Predeceased by his wife Alice, infant son Gerard and infant daughter Mary-Theresa. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Anna (Manser) and Carmel (Buckley), sons James, Phil, Conor, Timmy and John, grandchildren, sons in law Bill and Ned, daughters in law Annabelle, Paula, Fiona, Derbhala and Jennifer, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Sally Dwyer (Killough), Mary Dwyer (Whitford) and Mary Ryan (Clogher), relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Monday, 26th July, at 11am for private family Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Abbey. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie