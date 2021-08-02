Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 2

Brendan Burke

Gort Na Manach, Emly, Tipperary

Burke, Gort Na Manach, Emly, Co. Tipperary. 30th July 2021 Brendan. Predeceased by his mother Julie & brother Peter. Deeply regretted by his son Peter, father Michael & Michael partner Kathleen, brothers David, Michael, Patrick, Kevin & Garry, sisters-in-law Bernie & Karen, aunts & uncles, neighbours, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Brendan's cortége will leave his residence on Tuesday morning 3th August at 11am for 11.30am Mass in St. Ailbe's Church, Emly. Mass will be lived streamed here Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to the current restrictions funeral will be private for family & close friends.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Maura Seymour (née Scanlan)

Glencrue, Portroe, Tipperary / Killaloe, Clare

Maura Seymour, (nee Scanlan), Glencrue, Portroe and formerly of Chapel Street, Killaloe, August 1st 2021, peacefully, at Nenagh General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Tommy and loving mother of Tony, Marian and Derek. Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren Alana, Aoife, Adam and Oskar, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Magda, her brothers and sisters Sadie, Ann, Michael, Patsy, Bernie, Rory, Olive and Siobhán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home, on Monday, for family and close friends. Removal on Tuesday from her home at 11.30am, to arrive for Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Portroe, at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Kitty MACKEY (née Browne)

Clonoulty Churchquarter, Clonoulty, Tipperary

July 31st 2021, peacefully at Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Kitty, beloved wife of the late Richard. Deeply regretted by her daughter Katrina, son-in-law Billy Armstrong, grandchildren Katie and James, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place on Friday in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/clonoulty-parish-live-stream/ followed by burial in Clonoulty Old Cemetery.

Joan HUSBAND (née O'Halloran)

Rathclough South, Dualla, Tipperary

Kensington, London and formerly of Rathclough South, Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, peacefully in London on Monday July 26th 2021. Beloved wife of the late Leon, mother of the late John, daughter of the late Dermot and Elsie O’Halloran (nee Barrett) and sister of the late Rose Nelder. Loving mother of Nicola and Paul, dear grandmother of Tikara. Deeply missed by her brother John, sister Pat Nelder, sister-in-law Phyllis, brother-in-law Ronnie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Joan’s Funeral takes place in London.

William (Billy) Dillon

Lisnagrough, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary / Durrow, Laois

And formerly Kylebeg, Durrow, Co Laois.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his grandson Frankie, sisters Maureen and Patty. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Brigid, daughters Catherine, Judith and Edel, sons Martin, Tom and William, grandchildren Ned, William, Murt, Elisha, Cathal, Chloe, Alannah, John, Liam, Leah, Padraig and Ella, sons in law Manus, Francis and Aonghus, daughters in law Joanne, Julianne and Lorna, sister Bridie O'Rourke, Lusk), brothers Marty (Kylebeg, Durrow) and Paul (Killeshin, Co Laois), nephews, nieces, brothers in law Joe, Mick, Jim, Paddy and Tommy, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 2nd August from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Tuesday 3rd August at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers are limited to 50 in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

Mary (Peggy) Byrne (née Dorney)

Clobanna Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully at home, under the wonderful care of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Charlie and son Austin. Will be sadly missed by her daughters Carmel and Nuala, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son in law Richard, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brother in law, cousins, relatives, great neighbours and many good friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 3rd August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday 4th August at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Mairead Butler

Pearse St., Cahir, Tipperary / Dublin 10, Dublin

Mairead ( Ballyfermot Dublin and Cahir) passed away peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of her family and staff of the Donal Hollywood Ward, St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Beloved daughter of the late Larry, she will be very sadly missed by her loving mother Peg, siblings Tony, Una, Trish and Dave, Carl, sisters in law Lorna, Arden and Maria, nieces, nephews, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Mairead's Funeral cortège will leave her mother Peg's home on Thursday morning at 11:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir for Requiem mass at 12:00pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mairead'.s mass will be livestreamed on https://www.premvideo.com/funeral Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Samaritans