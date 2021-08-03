Search our Archive

03/08/2021

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 3

Rest in Peace

Tipperary

Deaths in Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Kate Quinlan
Modbury, England and formerly of Millwood, Killarney, Kerry / Thurles, Tipperary

Kate Quinlan, Brooke House, Modbury, England PL21 0NU, formerly of Millwood, Killarney, Co. Kerry and Moyne Road, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Kate Quinlan passed away on 26th July of a broken heart 3 weeks after the death of her husband of 71 years, Donal. She was a wonderful mother to Donalda, Simon, and Rachael, to her grandchildren Agnes, Lucy, Mark, Constance, Caragh, Tanguy, and Shannon; her daughter-in-law Grace, her sons-in-law Paul and Herve and her great-grandchildren Valentine, Sean, Fleur, Clara, Eloise, Vivienne, Quinlan, Jeffrey, and Isobel and finally to Nicole, Pierre, Josh, and Jon.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal.

May She Rest in Peace.

And our lives will be all the poorer without her.

A service will be held for Kate at Buckfast Abbey in Devon.

Joan HUSBANDS (née O'Halloran)
Rathclough South, Dualla, Tipperary

Kensington, London and formerly of Rathclough South, Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, peacefully in London on Monday July 26th 2021. Beloved wife of the late Leon, mother of the late John, daughter of the late Dermot and Elsie O’Halloran (nee Barrett) and sister of the late Rose Nelder. Loving mother of Nicola and Paul, dear grandmother of Tikara. Deeply missed by her brother John, sister Pat Nelder, sister-in-law Phyllis, brother-in-law Ronnie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Joan’s Funeral takes place in London.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie