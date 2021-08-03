Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 3

Kate Quinlan

Modbury, England and formerly of Millwood, Killarney, Kerry / Thurles, Tipperary

Kate Quinlan, Brooke House, Modbury, England PL21 0NU, formerly of Millwood, Killarney, Co. Kerry and Moyne Road, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Kate Quinlan passed away on 26th July of a broken heart 3 weeks after the death of her husband of 71 years, Donal. She was a wonderful mother to Donalda, Simon, and Rachael, to her grandchildren Agnes, Lucy, Mark, Constance, Caragh, Tanguy, and Shannon; her daughter-in-law Grace, her sons-in-law Paul and Herve and her great-grandchildren Valentine, Sean, Fleur, Clara, Eloise, Vivienne, Quinlan, Jeffrey, and Isobel and finally to Nicole, Pierre, Josh, and Jon.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal.

May She Rest in Peace.

And our lives will be all the poorer without her.

A service will be held for Kate at Buckfast Abbey in Devon.

Joan HUSBANDS (née O'Halloran)

Rathclough South, Dualla, Tipperary

Kensington, London and formerly of Rathclough South, Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, peacefully in London on Monday July 26th 2021. Beloved wife of the late Leon, mother of the late John, daughter of the late Dermot and Elsie O’Halloran (nee Barrett) and sister of the late Rose Nelder. Loving mother of Nicola and Paul, dear grandmother of Tikara. Deeply missed by her brother John, sister Pat Nelder, sister-in-law Phyllis, brother-in-law Ronnie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Joan’s Funeral takes place in London.