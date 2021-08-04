Search our Archive

04/08/2021

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 4

Rest in Peace

Tipperary deaths - Thursday, September 3, 2020

Tipperary deaths

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Michael Tierney
Glenbreda, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his grandson Ronan, his sisters Mai & Nuala and brother Tom. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary son Micheál, daughters Bridget (Kennedy) and Ann-Marie (Skeehan), grandchildren, sisters Angela, Frances and Margaret, sons-in-law John & David, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle Sean, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh for family and close friends only on Thursday from 5 PM to 7.30 PM, adhering to social distancing and face coverings. Remains will arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh on Friday at 11.30 AM for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Bridie (Bridget) Devereaux (née Sullivan)
Grangemore, Cahir, Tipperary

Bridie, predeceased by her husband Patrick, sister Peg, brothers, Jim, Mike and Tom, died peacefully in her 89th year in the wonderful care of St. Martha's nursing home Toureen. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons John, Michael, Pat, James, Frank, Willie and Joe, daughters Phil and Breda, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Cortege will leave her home on Thursday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir, for Mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on https://www.premvideo.com/funeral

Family flowers only. House private, please.

 

Michael's Mass will be live streamed on

www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie