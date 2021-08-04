Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 4

Tipperary deaths
Michael Tierney
Glenbreda, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary
Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his grandson Ronan, his sisters Mai & Nuala and brother Tom. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary son Micheál, daughters Bridget (Kennedy) and Ann-Marie (Skeehan), grandchildren, sisters Angela, Frances and Margaret, sons-in-law John & David, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle Sean, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh for family and close friends only on Thursday from 5 PM to 7.30 PM, adhering to social distancing and face coverings. Remains will arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh on Friday at 11.30 AM for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery.
Bridie (Bridget) Devereaux (née Sullivan)
Grangemore, Cahir, Tipperary
Bridie, predeceased by her husband Patrick, sister Peg, brothers, Jim, Mike and Tom, died peacefully in her 89th year in the wonderful care of St. Martha's nursing home Toureen. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons John, Michael, Pat, James, Frank, Willie and Joe, daughters Phil and Breda, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Funeral Cortege will leave her home on Thursday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir, for Mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on https://www.premvideo.com/funeral
Family flowers only. House private, please.
Michael's Mass will be live streamed on
www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.