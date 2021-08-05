05/08/2021

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 5

Rest in Peace

Tipperary

Deaths in Tipperary

Mary Crowe (née Fitzgerald)
Dillon Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Crowe (nee Fitzgerald), Dillon Street, Tipperary Town, August 3rd 2021, Mary. Predeceased by her husband Michael, grandson Peter and son-in-law Eoin. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Margurite and Sheila, sons Gerard and Pat, grandchildren Eoghan, Jackie, Debbie, Nicholas and Sarah, daughter-in-law Gregoria, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a family Mass for Mary will take place in St Michael's Church, Tipperary on Thursday August 5th 2021 at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie 

SARAH CLEARY (née GLEESON)
Milebush Dolla, Nenagh, Tipperary

Late of Barravie Capparoe. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Paddy and son Donal. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Jimmy, Liam, Patrick, Noel & Sarah. Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. Brother Donal, sisters Bridie & Peg. Sons in law Ollie & Aidan, daughters in law Lisa, Suku & Susan. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Sarah Rest In Peace.

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a reposing for family and friends will take place this Thursday at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh from 6 o'c to 7.30 o'c.. Her remains will arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for her Requiem mass at 1 o'c, Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard Silvermines. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

 

