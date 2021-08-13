The late Thomas Ryan, Manchester and Rossmore - an appreciation

Thomas (Tom) Ryan, Rochdale, Greater Manchester and formerly of Dromwood, Rossmore, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2021, aged 95.



He was the much loved husband of the late Noreen Ryan, formerly of Ardfinnan, Clonmel and devoted father of Liam, Áine, Séamus and Maura and father-in-law to Toby and Maxine.



Tom was also a loving Grandad to Jennifer, Dermot and William, who really enjoyed his zest for life.

Tom enjoyed a special bond with his late brothers and sisters: James, Nell (Ellen), Martin, Molly (Mary) and Jack (John) and his cousin, Paddy Carew.



Being ten years older, Paddy had a strong influence on Tom, who followed him to Mount Melleray, Waterford and later into the teaching profession in England.



Visiting Ireland was ‘coming home’ for Tom and Noreen and they always received a warm welcome from their nieces and nephews: Mary and James Ryan – Dublin, Michael O’ Dwyer – Dundrum, Marian Donlon, Pat Fitzgerald, Breda Murphy, Liam, PJ, Eamon and Geraldine O’Shea - Ardfinnan, Clonmel, the late Gerard O’Shea, Sean O’Shea and Marie Cahill - Newcastle, Clonmel.



Similarly, Tom relished the many happy family occasions and celebrations with Paddy, Teresa and Mary Carew in Sheffield; and Maureen, Jimmy, Marie and Eamonn Walsh in London.

“Time may pass but the memories remain.”



Requiem Mass was held at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, Rochdale at 10:00am on Tuesday August 3.

In accordance with the current diocesan guidelines, the service was by invitation only.

All further enquiries to Dixons Funeral Service, 2 Manchester Road, Rochdale, Greater Manchester, OL11 4HY Tel +44 1706 645501.



May he rest in peace