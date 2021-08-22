Philip Maher - an appreciation

Philip (Philly) Maher was 78 years of age when he sadly departed this life on July 30 and was laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles, on Monday August 2 2021.



He was employed by the Telephone Engineering arm of the then Department of Posts And Telegraphs in the 1960’s and 1970’s: and then in the 1980’s and 1990’s when it was rebranded Telecom Eireann and then Eircom. It’s now known as Eir.



He was always a willing and able participant in the activities of the workplace, and also in Trade Union business at local and national level. He served for many years as an officer and committee member in the Irish Post Office Engineering Union, (I.P.O.E.U.) now the Communications Workers Union, (C.W.U.).



He was always available when needed as an able and conscientious colleague, generous with his time, and could be depended upon to pursue an issue to a conclusion.

He served as a director of Thurles Credit Union for many years and here again displayed his willingness to give of his time and ability by involving himself in local affairs.

After retiring from Eircom he undertook a study of Health and Safety rules and regulations and qualified as an adviser on Health and Safety in the Workplace.



This was another feather in his cap, so to speak, and he enjoyed this work for a number of years.

He was an avid reader, interested in all the issues and politics of the day. He enjoyed visiting the local library and read widely on many subjects: from Irish History to biographies, novels by all the established writers and travel books.



The natural follow on to this was that Philly was a much sought after table quiz competitor in an era when the table quiz was a very popular and entertaining source of fund raising for many organisations.



Philly Maher was a kind and caring man, who took care of his family, and was always helping out in a practical way with house repairs and improvements.

He was devoid of guile or anything mean or devious. He was like many people who never sought the limelight, but he still made his mark in his quiet and understated way.

His former colleagues in Eir showed their respect for Philly at his funeral by forming a guard of honour at the Church and on the way to the graveyard. Sincere sympathy to his wife Anne, and to his extended family. God rest him.