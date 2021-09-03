Tipperary deaths announced this morning

The follopwing deaths have been reported in Tipperary this morning:

Patrick LYSAGHT Loughlinstown, Dublin / Kilcommon, Tipperary

LYSAGHT, Patrick (Loughlinstown and formerly of Kilcommon, Co Tipperary) September 1st, 2021 (peacefully) in the care of St. Vincent’s University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Rosemary and loving father of Annemarie, Caroline and Louise. He will be deeply missed by his wife and children, son-in-law Andrew and granddaughter Lucy. Predeceased by brother Dinny and sister MaryAnn. He will be greatly missed by his brothers Mick (Australia), Frank (Dublin), and sister Mary (Tipperary), sisters-in-law Robyn and Hannah, brother-in-law John Joe Keenan (Longford), nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

In accordance with current Government guidelines a private family Funeral is taking place

Monica Kiely 'Milford', Murgasty, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Bansha, Tipperary

Kiely, 'Milford', Murgasty, Tipperary Town and late of Tankerstown, Bansha, Tipperary, September 2nd, 2021, Monica. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Bridget, Ena and Teresa, brother-in-law Francis, sister-in-law Roisin, faithful friend Rose, her carers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a family Mass for Monica will take place in The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha at 11am on Saturday, September 4th 2021, and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link below.

Anne Keane (née O'Donnnell) London, England and formerly Santa Cruise House, Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Tipperary

Anne passed peacefully on Wednesday August 25th in London. Predeceased by her husband Colm, brother Martin and son in law Selva Raj, she will be missed by her children, Helena, Michael and Mary, daughter-in-law Debbie, granddaughters Ceillie, Harlie, Marisha, Shelby, Madeline and Amelia, sister Mary and brother John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces. grandnephews, extended family, dear neighbours and many, many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Vincent Collins Rathfarnham, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John Vincent Collins (Rathfarnham, Dublin and Clonmel, Co. Tipperary), August 27th, 2021, peacefully at Tallaght University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. John Vincent, late of Rathfarnham. Beloved husband of the late Máire and much-loved father of Caoive, Éadaoin and the late Oran. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters, son-in law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, friends and neighbours.

A small private funeral took place on August 30th, in line with Government and HSE advice.

Michael Clear, Castle Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary

Beloved husband of Claire, father to Elizabeth, Bill, Michelle and Brian, grandfather to Katie, Lucy, Sarah, Patrick and Michael. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter in law Ann-Marie, son in law Jason, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles for family and friends, on Friday 3rd September from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday 4th September at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below.

Sr. Claire Hickey Thurles, Tipperary

Sr. Claire Hickey, CP, daughter of the late PJ and Alice Hickey, Clongour, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on the 31st August 2021, survived by her brother Paddy. Funeral will take place in Santiago, Chile.