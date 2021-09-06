Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 6

Joseph (Joe) O'Dwyer

Attybrick, Dundrum, Tipperary

O’Dwyer: Attybrick, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. September 4th 2021, peacefully, after a short illness in his 87th year. Joseph (Joe): Pre-deceased by his sisters Amelia (Barrett) and Mai (Butler), brothers Daniel and Billy. Beloved husband of Margaret and adored father to Laurence and Mary (Leahy) Sadly missed by his Loving family, daughter in law Yvonne, son in law Roger Leahy, nephew Liam O’Dwyer, nieces Teresa Downey and Amelia Burns, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, this Tuesday (September 7th) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Brigid’s Church, Annacarty. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only. Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

Pat Gleeson

Millbrook, Archerstown, Thurles, Tipperary

Pat Gleeson, Millbrook, Archerstown, Thurles and formerly Earlshill, Co Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Under the wonderful care of the Staff of UPMC Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his son in law Patrick. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Sheila, daughters Teresa, Mairead, Sheila and Lorraine, sons Frank, Declan and PJ, grandchildren, sons in law Pat and Cathal, daughters in law Caroline, Sonia and Emily, brothers Tim, Tony and Joe, sisters Nora, Mary and Breda, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his Residence for neighbours and friends on Monday 6th September from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 7th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Sr Francis Fogarty

Convent of Mercy, Templemore, Tipperary / Fethard, Tipperary

Fogarty, Convent of Mercy, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Curraghscarteen, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, 4th of September 2021, Sr. Francis, died peacefully, surrounded by her community and family at the Convent of Mercy, Templemore. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, Sisters of Mercy, South Central Province, sisters-in-law, Breda and Madge, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

May She rest in peace.

Reposing at the Mercy Convent Templemore on Monday the 6th of September. Requiem mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards. Strict adherence to H S E Covid 19 guidelines.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilis.

Tamara Blumberga

Smilsu ilea, Latvia and 6 The Avenue, Drummin Village, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Tamara Blumberga (6 The Avenue, Drummin Village, Nenagh & Viestes Novads, Viesite, Smilsu ilea, Latvia, peacefully, in the loving care of Limerick University Hospital, 4th of September 2021. Beloved wife of the late Janis. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Ilona, son in law Martins, grandchildren Daniel, Vanessa & Eliza, relatives & friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Monday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church on Tuesday for funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by cremation in Shannon crematorium at 3.30pm, with adherence to social distancing and face covering regulations. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Mary Power

Clonmel, Tipperary

Mary Power Clonmel, Co Tipperary on 5th September 2021 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Missed with great sadness by her husband Peter, children Elaine, Suzanne, Anthony and Kieran, son-in-law Kieran, daughter-in-law Sarah and all her grandchildren, brother Fred, sister Pat, relatives and friends.

May Mary's gentle soul rest in peace

A private Funeral Mass for family and friends will be held in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Tuesday at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Those who would like to leave a personal message of sympathies can do so on the condolence book link below.

Donations, in lieu of Mass cards and flowers, can be made to South Tipperary Hospice Movement

Stephanie Flynn

126 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary

Suddenly at home.

Pre-deceased by her grandmother Alice, aunts Alice, Linda and Nuala and uncle Joe.

Deeply regretted by her children James, Mark, Chloe, Leon, Teegan and Ella, grandchildren, mother Olive and Olive partner Pat, her father Oliver, her partner Mike, her aunt Geraldine, brothers Ken , John and Damien, sisters Sharon and Edel, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing at her mother Olive's residence (Kennedy Park) on Tuesday evening with rosary at 8.00. Private removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Sr. Mairead Fitzpatrick

The Circle, Broadale, Douglas, Cork / Limerick Junction, Tipperary

Sr. Mairead Fitzpatrick (M.S.H.R.), The Circle, Broadale, Douglas, Cork and formerly of Limerick Junction and Cameroon; on September 5th 2021 in the kind and loving care of Marymount Staff, and The Mercy University Hospital, Cork. Deeply regretted by her brothers Jack and Haul, sisters-in-law Peig and Brid, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, her Holy Rosary Community, our neighbours, numerous friends and past pupils worldwide.

Visitation at O’Connor Bros. Funeral Home, North Gate Bridge, Cork, on Monday, September 6th, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm for family and friends. Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Rochestown, Cork, at 11.00am on Tuesday, September 7th, prior to departure for Dublin. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11.00am on Wednesday September 8th at St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock, Dublin. This Mass will be live-streamed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/coolock

Burial afterwards in Dardistown Cemetery. In accordance with new Government guidelines, the capacity of the churches will be limited to 50%.

Condolences may be added at below and at www.oconnorfuneralcork.ie

Peg Cummins (née Molamphy)

Bronx, New York, Arravale, Newtown and formerly of Castletown, Portroe, Tipperary

Peg Cummins, nee Molamphy, Bronx, New York, Arravale, Newtown and formerly of Castletown, Portroe, September 5th 2021, in New York after a long illness. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, brothers Sam, Marty and Stevie, sisters Maura (Murphy), Kathleen (Hickey) and Ann (Carey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends in New York and Ireland.

Peg's Funeral will take place in Portroe, at a future date.



