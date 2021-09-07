Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 7

Tim Carroll

Beakstown, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Suddenly, at home. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy, Mattie, Mick, Jim, Phil and Tom, sisters Masie, Alice and Win. Deeply regretted by his brother Joe, sister in law Mary-Jo, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Wednesday, 8th September, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Thursday 9th at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Peters Cemetery, Moycarkey. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

Maureen (Brigid Mary) Bourke (née Ryan)

Bailey Street, Killenaule, Tipperary

Bourke (nee Ryan) Maureen (Brigid Mary) (late of Bailey Street, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary). Pre deceased by her sister Anne. September 6th 2021, in Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Beloved wife of Michael and sadly missed by Patricia, Michael, Kevin, Jim, Paul & Kieran, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Veronica, Christina, Ursula, Rosemarie and brother Tony, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. Followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule. Our sincere thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel for their care and kindness.

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Please adhere to Government and HSE guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings.

MICHAEL HAYES

Whitebarns Killeen, Nenagh, Tipperary / Ennis, Clare

Peacefully at home on 6th Sept 2021. Predeceased by his beloved parents Bill & Ellen. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (Nealon, formerly of Bank Place Ennis), and his cherished son Liam. Sister Mary (Richardson), Brothers in law Stuart & Liam Richardson and Fr.Gerard & John Nealon. Sisters in law Eilish (O'Byrne), Claire (Melican) & Brid (Manning). Nieces, nephews , cousins , kind neighbours relatives and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace. Reposing at his home in Whitebarns (E45 HY76) this Wednesday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding the wearing of facemask's and handshaking. His remains will arrive to Killeen Church on Thursday for his Requiem mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery Silvermines. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.