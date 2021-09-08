Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 8

Mary Jo Ryan (née McGrath)

Whitefield, Loughmore, Tipperary

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jack, sister Nancy, brothers MIck, Richard and Phil, daughter in law Louise. Sadly missed by her family, daughters Eileen (Fennelly), Catherine (Cummins) and Peggy (Eviston), sons Tom and Ned, sister Peggy (Connolly), brother John, 15 cherished grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons in law John, Paddy and Conor, daughters in law Anne and Ada, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Arriving at the Church of the Nativity of our Lady, Loughmore, on Thursday, 9th September, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at https://premieravproductions.com/loughmore/.

Michael Ormond

Whitefield, Loughmore, Tipperary

Michael Ormond, Whitefield, Loughmore, Templemore, Tipperary 6th September 2021. Predeceased by his brother Jim and brother in law Phil. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Grace & Bríd, sons Michael, Thomas & Paul, daughters in law Nell, Mary & Ruth, sons in law Odhran & Fergal, grandchildren Daire, Fearghal, Cormac, Muireann, Grace, Michael, James, Sara-Jayne, Moira, Jack, Isabella, Mila, Evie & Faye, sister Nancy, sisters in law Rena & Sr. Margaret, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence this Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm for family, friends & neighbours. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church of The Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolences for Michael’s Family may be left on www.EJGrey.com

Michael’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on premieravproductions.com/loughmore/

Aidan Minogue

Sallygrove, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Aidan Minogue (Sallygrove, Nenagh) September 6th 2021. Peacefully, in the loving care of Limerick University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Joan & father of his beloved son Andy. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Carol, Tricia, Sinead & Lorraine, sister Sadie (Mc Grath), sons in law Tom & Dinny, daughter in law Clare, grandchildren Lisa, Leanne, Laura, Eoin, James, Kellie, Adam & Jonah, great-grandson Tadhg, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Thursday afternoon for funeral Mass at 3.30pm, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of Mass on nenaghparish.ie or listen on Radio 106.2 FM. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

May Aidan Rest in Peace

Anne Keane (née O'Donnell)

London, England and formerly Santa Cruise House, Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Tipperary / Achill, Mayo

Anne passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 25th, in London. Predeceased by her husband Colm, brother Martin and son in law Selva Raj, she will be sadly missed by her children, Helena, Michael and Mary, daughter-in-law Debbie, granddaughters Ceillie, Harlie, Marisha, Shelby, Madeline and Amelia, sister Mary and brother John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces. grandnephews, extended family, relatives, dear neighbours and many, many friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

In keeping with HSE, NPHET and public health guidelines attendance at funerals is limited to 50% capacity of the church. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.

Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Wanstead, London, Wednesday September 8th at 6 pm. Anne will return to Ireland for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass, celebrated by Fr Michael Cooney on Friday September 10th at 12 o'clock. Anne will be laid to rest immediately after in the adjoining cemetery beside her loving husband Colm. Anne's cortège will leave Dignity Funeral Care Portumna at 11:15am on Friday making its way via Carrigahorig, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass. Family, friends and neighbours are invited, if they wish, to stand at their homes or along the route as a mark of support to the family. Please maintain the respect of social distance for each other as directed by the HSE and Public Health.

With current restrictions funerals are still limited in numbers.

Raymond Clarke

Carney, Nenagh, Tipperary

Predeceased by his brother Ernest. Sadly missed by his brothers George, Cecil and Bertie, sister-in-law Ann, niece Averil, nephew Robert and his partner Denise, grandniece Grace and grandnephew Beauden, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Peace Perfect Peace

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane, on Wednesday evening from 6:30pm to 8pm, followed by private cremation.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding wearing of face masks and handshaking.

Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Nenagh Hospital and St. James' Hospital Dublin.