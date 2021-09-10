Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 10

Betty (Elizabeth) Young (née O' Brien)

Garynatineel, Ballina, Tipperary / Dooradoyle, Limerick / Killaloe, Clare

Formerly of 24 Carrig Drive Dooradoyle.

Peacefully in Cratloe Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband John.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Caroline Tolcher (Australia), Susan King, Derek (Australia), Louise Whelan, sons-in-law Peter, Mike and Mike, daughter-in-law Jo, sisters Bernie Kelly and Irene Behan, grandchildren Sarah, Kieran, Gerard, Shane, Laura, Declan, Clare, Tara, Lisa and Jack, sister-in-law Margaret Balcombe, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May she Rest In Peace.

In accordance with current government guidelines a private funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated in Our Lady and Saint Lua Church Ballina this Saturday (11th September) at 11:30am followed by burial afterwards in the church grounds.

Funeral can be viewed live on www.churchcamlive.ie/Ballina

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dementia Ireland http://dementiaireland.com/home-1-3-3/

Message of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Director's.

Patrick (Paudie) Whelan

Scartana, Ballylooby, Tipperary

Patrick (Paudie) Whelan (Scartana, Ballylooby, Co. Tipperary) September 9th 2021 in the loving care of the staff of St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen. Deeply regretted by his sisters Agnes and Sr Marie, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Friday for close family and friends. Arrival at St Kiernan's Church, Ballylooby for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sheila Roche

Ard na Greine, Clonmel, Tipperary

Sheila Roche, Ard na Greine, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary peacefully on 8th September 2021 in Tipperary University Hospital. (Daughter of the late Frank and Mary Roche). Sadly missed by her loving brother Kevin, sister Geraldine, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May Sheila Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 7pm to 8pm.

Sheila’s funeral cortège will arrive at SS. Peter and Paul’s church on Saturday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, numbers are limited to 50% in the church.

Carmel O'Neill (née Dillon)

Bloomfield House, Foxhall, Newport, Tipperary

O’Neill, (Nee Dillon), Carmel, late of Bloomfield House, Foxhall, Newport, Co. Tipperary. September 8th 2021 suddenly at the University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband John, her sister Joan and her brother Tom. Deeply loved by her children Siobhán, Karen, John (Canada), Michael and Fergal, her adored grandchildren Adam, Sam, Sophie, Síofra, Dillon and Allie, son in law Ronan, daughters in law Alva and Niamh, her brothers Paddy and Fr. Michael (U.S.A.), nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Rest in Peace

Arrival at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport on Monday 13th September for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv. Search for NewportBirdhillandToor, followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2 p.m. Please adhere to Government Guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid 19 House private please.

Denise Dwyer (née Beirne)

Barnagre, Roscrea, Tipperary

Beloved wife of Andrew and devoted mother to Mark, Dylan and George.

Her Residence will be open to the meeting of family members on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Private removal from her residence on Sunday morning (approx 11.45am) arriving in St. Cronan's new cemetery, Roscrea for burial.

Denise's family would like to thank you for your support and co-operation at this sad time.

House Strictly Private Please.