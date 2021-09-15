Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

The following deaths have been announced:

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Shannon Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Roscrea, Tipperary

Patrick (Pat) Shannon, late of Castle Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Roscrea, Co Tipperary. Died 13th September 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughters Caroline and Laura, sons-in-law Edmond Connolly and Mark Diffily, sister Maire, grandchildren, Stephen, Rebecca, Jillian, Sarah, Lisa, Andrea and Claire, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Arriving at St Nicholas' Church on Friday, 17th September 2021, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by private cremation at Newland's Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES THE FUNERAL MASS WILL BE LIMITED TO 50% CHURCH CAPACITY. WE SUGGEST USING THE ONLINE CONDOLENCE PAGE BELOW AS AN OPTION TO OFFER YOUR SYMPATHIES. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO-OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

*************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Phelim McManamon Drumbane, Ballina, Tipperary / Killaloe, Clare

The death has occurred of Phelim McManamon, Drumbane, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, retired Garda Sergeant Killaloe and Doonbeg. Phelim passed peacefully in the loving care of the staff of The Oncology Unit, UHL surrounded by his loving family.

Predeaceased by his sister Margaret, brothers Ted and Pat.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and best friend Marie, daughters Ciara (Kiernan) and Eimear (Hennelly), adored grandchildren Mia, Ellie, Phelim, Aoibhínn and Senán, brothers, sisters, sons in law Patrick and David; nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sister in law, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home Killaloe on Thursday the 16th of September at 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends only.

In line with the Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable in the community a private funeral mass will take place on Friday the 17th at 11:30am in Our Lady and St. Lua's Church, Ballina. Followed by burial in Ballina Church grounds. Funeral mass will be lived streamed on this link: www.churchcamlive.ie/Ballina.

***********************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Hannon Shinrone, Offaly / Roscrea, Tipperary

John (Jackie) Hannon, Glencorrig, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly and formerly Moynure, Brosna, Birr, Co. Offaly, died 14th of Sept. 2021, in his 80th year, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, his loving children Padraig, Catherine, Michael, Orla and Thomas, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers Eugene and Fr. Tom, sister Camilla, sisters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing on Thursday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone (R42E125) from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Private removal on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone (R42WT26) for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock and burial afterwards in St. Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea. Jackie's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Mary Shinrone Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Parkinson's Association c/o Treacy's Funeral Directors, Shinrone. House private, please. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding wearing of face masks and handshaking.