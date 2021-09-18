Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements
The following deaths have been reported in Tipperary this day:
BABY KEEGAN RAY-FORDE Cormack Drive, Nenagh, Tipperary
Unexpectedly, at home, on 17th September 2021, aged 8 weeks. Dearly loved baby boy of Patrick and Lisa. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother Kayden, sister Harper, grandfather Brendan Forde, grandmother Tina Ray, aunts & uncles, cousins and extended family.
May Baby Keegan Rest In Peace
Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. His remains will arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh this Monday for Mass of the Angels at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshakes. The funeral service can be viewed on https://nenaghparish.ie/. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.
