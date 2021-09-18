Search

18/09/2021

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

Reporter:

news reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

May they rest in peace

The following deaths have been reported in Tipperary this day:

BABY KEEGAN RAY-FORDE Cormack Drive, Nenagh, Tipperary

Unexpectedly, at home, on 17th September 2021, aged 8 weeks. Dearly loved baby boy of Patrick and Lisa. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother Kayden, sister Harper, grandfather Brendan Forde, grandmother Tina Ray, aunts & uncles, cousins and extended family.

May Baby Keegan Rest In Peace

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. His remains will arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh this Monday for Mass of the Angels at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshakes. The funeral service can be viewed on https://nenaghparish.ie/. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media