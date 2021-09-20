Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 20

JULIA (CELIA) DUNNE (née CAPLIS)

Goatstown, Dublin / Hollyford, Tipperary

DUNNE (née Caplis) Julia (Celia) Goatstown, Dublin and late of Hollyford, Co. Tipperary, 17th September 2021, (peacefully), in her 93rd year, at St Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved wife of Jack for 65 years and loving mother of Conor, Gerard and Ronan. Predeceased by her sister Maureen. She will be greatly missed by her family, their partners Karen, Irene and Elaine, grandchildren Alistair, Charlotte, Laura, Stephen, Patrick and Sarah, great-grandson Jacob, her siblings Ailbe, Pauline, T.J., Joan and Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Monday afternoon (September 20th) between 3.00 pm and 5.00 pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Tuesday morning (September 21st) to the Church of The Holy Cross, Dundrum, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am followed by burial in Deansgrange Cemetery. The capacity of the church is limited to 150 people, however the Funeral Mass may also be viewed through the parish web camera at the following link: https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/. Those attending the Funeral Mass are requested to enter the church before the funeral cortège arrives.

BABY KEEGAN RAY-FORDE

Cormack Drive, Nenagh, Tipperary

Unexpectedly, at home, on 17th September 2021, aged 8 weeks. Dearly loved baby boy of Patrick and Lisa. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother Kayden, sister Harper, grandfather Brendan Forde, grandmother Tina Ray, aunts & uncles, cousins and extended family.

May Baby Keegan Rest In Peace

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. His remains will arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh this Monday for Mass of the Angels at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshakes. The funeral service can be viewed on https://nenaghparish.ie/. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

John Murphy

Clonaslee, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Tipperary / New Inn, Tipperary

John Murphy, (Clonaslee, Gortlandroe, Nenagh and formerly of New Inn, Cashel), September 18th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon's Home, Nenagh, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Mary and Michael. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Tom Quigley, Michael's partner Patricia, his adored grandchildren Alan, Lauren, Danielle and Sarah and great-grandchildren Conor, Michael and Cormac, Alan's fiancee Julie, Lauren's husband Shane, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Andrew O'GORMAN

Drumcondra, Dublin / Newport, Tipperary

O’GORMAN, Andrew (Drumcondra, Dublin 9 and formerly of Emly and Newport, Co. Tipperary), (peacefully) after an illness bravely borne, on 18th September 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted, cherished and much loved husband of Mary (nee O’Brien), wonderful father to Cathal and Colm, very dear Grandad to Aoibhinn, Clodagh, Elleah, Caoimhe, Cian and his late granddaughter Baby Amelia. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Catherine and Sherice, sisters Sr. Alice (Limerick), Freida (Nenagh), brother Fr. Pat (Hollyford and Golden), niece Jennifer, his sisters-in-law Eileen and Kathleen (Galway), extended family, colleagues at TUD/DIT, Bartenders’ Association of Ireland (BAI), The Irish Guild of Sommeliers, Tipperary Association Dublin, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Monday 20th September from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, for family and close friends. Funeral cortège arriving at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, Marino for 11.30am Mass on Tuesday 21st September, with the capacity in the Church limited to 50%. Andrew will be laid to rest afterwards in Glasnevin Cemetery (Garden Section).

For live-streaming, please visit the following link: https://www.marinoparish.ie/live-stream/

Family flowers only, please.

JOHN (JACK) KEAYS

Ballywilliam, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, on 18th Sept 2021. Predeceased by his brother Jimmy. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and his cherished family, Jean, Mary, Gerry, Robert & Kenneth, grandchildren Edel, Orla, Bryan, Jack, Kirsty, Dean, Lee, David, Barry & Amy, great-grandchildren Eoin and Eva, brother Billy & sister Ann, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Jack Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshaking. Remains arriving at Ballywilliam Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Burgess Graveyard. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.