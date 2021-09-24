Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 24

James Kelly

Croughmorka, Doon, Limerick / Tipperary

Kelly, James (Croughmorka, Doon, Co. Limerick) September 20th 2021, suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Mike and Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving brother John (Los Angeles), sister Nora Hanley (Clonbrick), brother-in-law Jack, aunt Anna Cummins (Knockakelly), nephews Christy and Michael, niece Tracey, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon, on Thursday evening from 6 o'c until 8 o'c. Arriving in St. Patrick's Church, Doon on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

James' Requiem Mass will be live streamed at:

https://doonparish.ie/webcam/

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

Joan Tuohy (née Cooney)

Goldengarden, Dundrum, Tipperary

Tuohy, Joan (nee Cooney) (Goldengarden, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary) September 22nd 2021, predeceased by her husband John, daughter Margaret, son-in-law Thomas Healy, sisters and brothers.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Marie, son Tom, sister Bridie, daughter-in-law Breeda, sisters-in-law Joan and Eilís, grandchildren Saoirse, Deirbhile, Aaron, Ciarán and Eimear, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her daughter Marie’s residence, Clonpet, Tipperary, E34 WK70 Saturday from 3 pm until 8 pm. Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1 pm with burial afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery. Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

Nellie Stapleton (née Quinn)

Henry Laffan Heights & St. Mary's Road, Killenaule, Tipperary

Stapleton (nee Quinn), Nellie (late of Henry Laffan Heights & St. Mary's Road, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary), 23rd September 2021. Predeceased by her husband David. Deeply regretted by her sister Joan, niece, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home Killenaule this Saturday evening from 5.30 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church Killenaule on Sunday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in New Inn Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule.

Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines.

James T. Nolan

Barnadomeeny, Rearcross, Tipperary

Nolan, James T., Barnadomeeny, Rearcross, Newport, Co Tipperary, September 23rd 2021, (peacefully) after a short illness at University Hospital, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Maisie and brother of the late Rodge.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters Tommy, Noreen (Hegarty), Eddie-Joe, Mary (Gough) and Joe, his 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, brothers Edmond T and Mike, sons in law James and Mike, daughters in law Teresa, Bríd and Breda, sister in law Teresa, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Friday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5.30 o’ clock to 8 o’ clock.

Removal this Saturday morning to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 o’ clock.

Burial afterwards to Old Cemetery, Kilcommon.

James’ Funeral mass will be live streamed via the following link : https://funeralslive.ie/james-t-nolan/

Please adhere to Government guidelines and Face coverings.

Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu to Newport Day Care Centre.

“May he Rest in Peace”

James (Jim) Molloy

Annagurra, Ballylanders, Limerick / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Molloy, Annagurra, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick & formerly of Ballingarry, Thurles, Co.Tipperary. 22nd September 2021. James (Jim). Predeceased by his sister Joan & nephew John. Deeply regretted by his partner Nellie Moroney, sister Sally (Ryan, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary), brother Walter, brother-in-law Martin, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Saturday 25th from 6pm to 7pm for family & close friends. Jim funeral cortége will leave Fraser's Funeral Home, on Sunday at 12.30pm for 1pm Mass in Lisvernane Church, Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary. Mass will be live streamed here. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery, Glen of Aherlow. Burial will be live streamed here. Due to current restrictions funeral will be limited to 50% Church capacity.

Eileen Geraghty (née Hennessy)

Corville Road, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully, at Patterson Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her husband John and brothers Sean & Liam.

Deeply regretted by her sons John and Kevin, daughters-in-law Susan and AnnMarie, grandchildren Niamh, Saoirse, Evan, Kieran, Sarah and Stuart, brother Oliver, sister-in-law Liz, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am (travelling across the Dublin Rd., across Short Corville, down Corville Road, into Rosmary Square and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/.