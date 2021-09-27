Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

The following deaths and funeral arrangements have been announced for Tipperary:

Mary Tierney (née Ryan) Bannixtown, Fethard, Tipperary (née Ryan), Bannixtown, Fethard, Co Tipperary, September 25th 2021, peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons David and Jimmy, her daughters Breda, Margaret and Katie, her cousin Mary O' Donnell, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-granddaughters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Funeral Mass in accordance with Covid guidelines will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty, on Tuesday September 28th at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.

***************************************************************************************************

Josephine- Josie Mullins (née Crotty) Sweetbriar, Thomas Street, Clonmel, Tipperary (Nee Crotty) Sweetbriar, Thomas Street Clonmel, 25th September 2021 peacefully after a short illness at home.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick, her children Tara, Paul, Sandra and Ciara and their partners, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Monday from 7pm to 8pm for family and close friends Josie Funeral will arrive at St. Mary's Church Irishtown on Tuesday morning at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery.

**************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Jack Butler Clonboo, Clonmore, Tipperary / Lucan, Dublin BUTLER, (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Clonboo, Clonmore, Co. Tipperary) September 25th, 2021 (unexpectedly).

Beloved husband of Anne and dear father of Aoife, Sean and Sarah; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, mother and father Mary and Johnny, brothers Pat and Matt, sister Catherine, father-in-law Gerry (Phelan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

*************************************************************************************************

Teresa Boland (née Ledwith) Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballynacargy, Westmeath, (Cushmona, Dromineer, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Abbeylands, Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath), September 26th 2021, peacefully, at home, following a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her beloved husband Brian, her heartbroken daughters Laura and Anne and Anne's fiancé James. Predeceased by her parents P.J. and Mary Agnes Ledwith and sister Geraldine (McNevin). She will be sadly missed by her brothers Eamonn, Leo, Padraig and Joseph; sister Marion (O'Shaughnessy); brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday at 11.30am, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrig, Ballycommon (E45 C568), for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.