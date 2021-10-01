Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

The following deaths have been reported in Tipperary today:

Eileen Quinn (nee Ryan), Ballinwear, Nenagh and formerly of Littleton, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her brothers Larry and Eamon. September 30th 2021. Following a short illness bravely borne. Deeply missed by her loving husband Tony, daughters Sinéad and Suzanne, son Michael, sisters Mary, Anna, Breda, brothers John and Philip, sons-in-law Joe and Brendan, daughter-in-law Eve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her adored grandchildren Emma, Ashling, Kate, Michael, Shane, Olivia, Jack and James, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballinwear, Eircode (E45HD85) on Friday evening from 4 pm to 7 pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Ardcroney Church to arrive at 10.45 am for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Please adhere to Covid Guidelines

Catherine Powell (née Keogh) The Sycamores, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Nenagh, Tipperary. In the loving care of the staff of Medical 2 St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny and in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Charlie and her infant sister Benny. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, John, Ronan, Ferghal and their father Willie, her cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Ben, Olivia, Darragh, Maria, Anna, daughters-in-law Máise, Yoshiko, Margaret, sisters, Noreen, Margaret, Marie, Phyl, Sylvia (Bridget), Carmel, brother Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny at 2 p.m. (max. 50% capacity) Burial afterwards in Foulkestown Cemetery. Please observe social guidelines in Churchyard and Cemetery.

Gerry McArdle Late of Glenconnor, Clonmel, Tipperary / Dundalk, Louth. Peacefully at home with his family by his side. Gerry, husband of the late Theresa sadly missed by his sons Ronald and Michael, brother Jim, daughters-in-law Paula and Marion, grandchildren Sophie and Patrick, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 7 o'clock to 8 o'clock for family and close friends. Removal on Saturday afternoon to St.Mary's Church, Irishtown arriving at 1.15 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 1.30 o'clock followed by interment in St.Patrick's Cemetery.

(Baby) Emily Carney 27 Patrick's Gate, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary / Kildare / Carlow. It's with great sadness that we announce the death of Baby Emily on 28th September 2021, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, aged 4 months. Loving daughter of Suzanne Carney and Martin Clingain. Sadly missed by her parents and grandmother Ann.

Removal from her home on Friday, 1st October, to arrive for Mass of the Angels at 11.30am in Gortnahoe Church followed by funeral to St Benignus Cemetery, Staplestow, Co. Kildare arriving at approx 2pm.

Jack DIXON No.3 Knights Crescent, Nenagh, Tipperary Peacefully, on 29th Sept 2021, at Limerick University Hospital. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marian (O'Dwyer) and cherished daughter Fiona, granddaughters Rachel & Kathryn, son in law Paul, step-daughter Ciara Browne and her husband Emmet, sisters Audrey & Janice, brothers in law Darby, Philly, Bill, Paddy, Michael & Dave, sister in law Ella, nieces Jane, Lorraine & Jo, nephew Christopher, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home at Knights Crescent this Saturday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding Covid-19. Remains arriving to Killodiernan Church of Ireland, Puckane, on Sunday for funeral service at 2 o'c, followed by private cremation. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream on JJ Ryan's funeral undertakers Facebook page.

CAREW James (Jim) (Late of Dublin 11, formerly of Annacarty, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary and retired Enterprise Ireland) September 30th 2021. Peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of the Care Choice Nursing Home, Finglas Road. Beloved brother of Bridget, Peggy, Michael, Thomas, Ann, Bernadette, Christine and the late Mary, Phyllis and baby Joseph and beloved partner of Geraldine. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, partner, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday evening, October 1st, from 7pm to 8pm at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, the Civic Centre, Ballymun Road (Eircode D09 C8P5) for family and close friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, October 2nd, at the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Glasnevin (near Botanic Gardens) at 10am, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin. Please note that the capacity of the church is limited to 50% but the funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://www.glasnevinparish.ie/ .