06/10/2021

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

Noel Dundon

nd@tipperarystar.ie

May they rest in peace 

The following deaths and funeral arrangements have been announced for Tipperary:

Thomas (Tom) Slattery, Bawn, Nenagh, October 5th 2021, unexpectedly, at University Hospital Limerick, beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Sean. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Cáit and Nora, brother-in-law Seamus Logue, the Convery family, nephew Colm and his wife Karen, grandnephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from his home on Thursday at 11.30am, to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in Kilboy Cemetery, Dolla, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

****************************************************************************************************

Margaret Fahey (nee Gavin) (Clonbrick, Oola, Co. Tipperary) October 5th 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Joe, her parents Michael and Mary and her infant brother Thomas.

Sadly missed by her loving sister Teresa Ryan, Glencarbery, Hollyford, brother-in-law Pat, cousins, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home Cappawhite Thursday evening from 5.30 o’c until 7.30 o’c. Arriving in St. Nicholas’ Church Solohead Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

 Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

