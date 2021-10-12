Search

12/10/2021

Deaths and funeral arrangements for Tipperary

May they rest in peace

The following deaths and funeral arrangements have been announced for Tipperary:

Sr Rita Chambers, Sister of Mercy Doon and Thurles, late of Cooraclare Co. Clare, October 10th 2021, peacefully, in the loving and exceptional care of her family, the staff and residents of Catherine McCauley House Limerick. Predeceased by her siblings Seanin, Joe, Sr Anthony, Margaret, Liz and Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Anne Meere Lissycasey, sister in law Anne Chambers New York, nephews, nieces, grand and great-grand nephews and nieces of the Chambers, Graham, McGuinness and Meere families, relatives, sisters of mercy, south central province and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at Griffins funeral home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Tuesday from 2-3.30pm followed by removal to St Senans funeral home Cooraclare for reposing from 7-8.30pm. Mass of the resurrection on Wednesday at 1pm in St Senans church Cooraclare. Burial immediately afterwards in Dromelihy Cemetery. COVID restrictions still apply. Please adhere to social distancing, wear face masks and no shaking hands. Under government restrictions churches are operating at 50% capacity. Mass can be viewed on Cooraclare/Cree Parish Facebook Page.Sr Rita’s community and family appreciate and thank you for your support at this sad time.

****************************************************************************************************

Colin Browne, Clonmel, Tipperary / Tallaght, Dublin October 6th, 2021 (peacefully) at South Tipperary General Hospital, Colin, beloved husband of the late Joanne and much-loved father of Douglas, Jenny, Alison and Peter. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Heather, brother Ian, son-in-law Steven, daughters-in-law Cindy and Summer, grandsons Philip and William, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Colin’s wishes, his Funeral will take place privately.

