14/10/2021

14/10/2021

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

May they rest in peace 

The following deaths and funeral arrangements have been announced for Tipperary:

Patrick (Pat) McLOUGHNEY Ballythomas, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved parents Sean & Mary B and his aunt Theresa. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, sister Maureen (O'Meara) and brother Eamonn, aunts Christine, Alice, Maureen, Margaret, Pauline & Geraldine, uncle Jim, nieces Anna & Isabelle, nephews Cathal & Micheal, brother in law Declan, sister in law Helen, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Patrick Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home at Ballythomas, Ardcroney (E45PW32), this Friday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking and wearing of face coverings. His remains will arrive at Ardcroney Church this Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of the Mass on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

