Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 18

Alun Price

Riverbrook, Burncourt, Tipperary

On 16 th October 2021, peacefully at Cork University Hospital, Alun Francis, beloved husband of Anne (nee Bourke) and father of Maria, Rachel, and Alun Jnr. Alun will be sadly missed by hisloving wife, daughters, son, twin sister Yvonne, brother Wayne,sons in law Ger and Gareth, daughter in law Nova, grandchildrenEmma, Jack, Lauren, Rory, Clodagh, Owen, Kerys, Katie andAbbie, sister in law Anna, brother in law John, relatives andfriends.

May He Rest In Peace“Per Ardua Ad Astra”

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this sad and difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements Later

James GLEESON

Ormand Court, Nenagh & late of Ballinouse, Newport, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary

Gleeson, James, 10 Ormand Court, Nenagh, formerly of Ballinouse, Killoscully, Newport, Co.Tipperary, 17th October 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh. Deeply regretted by Sadie, Sean, Eamon, Deirdre (Merrigan) and Adrain, daughters-in-law Mary, Christine, Mairead and son-in law Francis, grandchildren, great- grandchild, Niece's and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May James Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 7.30 o'c to 9 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshaking. Remains will arrive to the Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully, on Wednesday for his Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Norah Fewer (née Long)

Clongour and formerly 2 Liberty Square, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully at home, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents James and Johanna. Will be sadly missed by her husband Joe, daughters Nicola and Andrea, son Greg, cherished grandchildren Ailbhe, Maebh, Joey and Oisín, son in law Paddy, daughter in law Caitríona, sisters in law Mary Rose and Ger, nephews, niece, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday, 18th October, from 5pm to 7pm. Following Norah's wishes, a private family cremation service will take place on Tuesday, 19th October. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice and Milford Home Care.

House Private Please.

Michael A. Fogarty

Summerhill, Nenagh, Tipperary

Michael A. Fogarty, 25 Summerhill, Nenagh, October 17th 2021, peacefully, after a long illness, bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Medical Ward 2,at University Hospital Nenagh, predeceased by his parents Michael and Josephine. Dearly loved brother of Ann (Smyth), Mary (Peel), his twin William, Connie, Beatrice (Gleeson), Richard, Liz (O'Reilly), John and Denise (Breen), uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, cousins, his loyal friend Frank, great friends, neighbours and carers.

Removal from his home on Tuesday 19th at 12.30pm, to arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock, followed by private cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie The service in Shannon Crematorium will begin at 4.30pm and can be viewed on www.shannoncrematorium.com and enter the password MF19CN from 4.25pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, Milford Care Centre or Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

House private please.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Paddy Ryan

Ivy Cottage, Templetuohy, Tipperary

Paddy Ryan, Ivy Cottage, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 17th of October 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Noel. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Ann Teresa, daughter Theresa and son PJ, son in law Richie, brother Seamus, sister-in-law Mary, Grandchildren Padraig, Michael and Eamonn and their mother Bernadette, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy on Wednesday morning at 11.30am with interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

John SHEPPARD

Templemore Road, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, 16/10.2021. Predeceased by his beloved sister M.B (Quinlan). Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sarah and family Sean, Enda & Sinead, sisters Helen & Bernie and brothers Tom & Tony, grandaughter Paige, daughter in law Rachel, brothers in law, ssters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.



Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 5.30 o'c to 7 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & wearing of face coverings. Remains arriving to SS.Michael & John's Church, Cloughjordan, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of the Mass on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

Edmond ( Ned) Burke

12 Georges Street, Mitchelstown, Cork / Burncourt, Tipperary / Kilbehenny, Limerick

12 George’s Street, Mitchelstown and formerly of The Black Road, Skeheenarinky, Burncourt and Carrigeen, Kilbehenny.

On October 15th, 2021 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, Edmond (Ned) beloved father of the late John and great grandfather of the late baby Ian. Ned will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie (nee Duggan), daughter Catherine (Flanagan), sister Philomena, son in law Mark, his cherished grandchildren John, Eamonn, Lorraine, Mark and Colm, great-grandchildren, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Lying in repose at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny, on this Sunday evening from 6pm to 7pm for family and close friends. Ned’s funeral cortege will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 10:20am for requiem Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyporeen.

Thomas (Tom) Butler

Toher, Templetuohy, Tipperary

Thomas (Tom) Butler, Toher, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 16th of October 2021, peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Rena, Daughters, Margaret, Mary and Paula, sons in law, Colin and Pat, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, Connor, Hannah, Niall, Ben and Rory, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre c/o Grey's Funeral Home Templemore.

Michael (Mick) Cunningham

3 Mount Carmel, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Michael (Mick) Cunningham, 3 Mount Carmel, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, 15th October 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his loving wife Gretta Cunningham. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Noreen Quinn, Margaret Kennedy and sons John, Michael, Pat, Paul, Gerard, Martin, Kieran and Anthony, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Sunday, 17th October, from 6pm to 8pm for family and friends only. Removal (private please) from St Theresa's Hospital, Monday, 18th October, passing his home at 3 Mount Carmel, Ardfinnan, to Church of The Holy Family, Ardfinnan, for requiem Mass at 3pm with burial afterwards in St Finnian's Cemetery. The Mass maybe watched live via Ardfinnan Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan. Please adhere to Covid restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen.

Sr. Dorothy (Agnes) O'Brien

Glenaguile, Toomevara, Tipperary

The death has occured of Sr. Dorothy (Agnes) O'Brien, Sisters of Mercy, Shrewsbury, England and formerly of Glenaguile, Toomevara, October 5th 2021, in her 97th year, predeceased by her parents Sam and Mary O'Brien, her sisters Kitty (Lawlor), Bridget (Dunne), Mary (O'Rourke), Nora (Maher), her brother Mick O'Brien and her nephew Liam Maher. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, friends, her Mercy Community and her dear friends Sr. Felicity and Sr. Regina.

Funeral Mass for Sr. Dorothy will take place on Tuesday 19th October in Shrewsbury Cathedral at 12.15pm, followed by burial in Shrewsbury. Those who are unable to attend the Mass, can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.ChurchServices.tv Shrewsbury Cathedral.

A Memorial Mass for Sr. Dorothy will take place on Saturday 23rd October in Gortagarry Church, Toomevara, at 6.30pm.

PADDY PETERS

Ballygibbon, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, at The Galway Clinic, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his beloved parents Paddy & Peg and his sister Breda (Kirby). Will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Maura, sister Mary (Littleton), brothers in law Tom (Kirby), Joe (Littleton) & Sean (Treacy), sister in law Anne (Healy), nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Paddy Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & face coverings. His remains will arrive at Kilruane Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilruane Graveyard. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream on the https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish House private on Tuesday morning please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Liam Troy

Piercetown, Thurles, Tipperary

Liam Troy, Piercetown,Thurles, Co. Tipperary, October 16th, 2021, peacefully in the care of the staff at the stroke unit of South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his sister Phyllis and brother Dick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Julie, daughters Ellen, Anne and Julia, sons-in-law Denis and Trevor, grandson Theo, sister Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, on this Monday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for family and close friends. Arriving on Tuesday morning to the Cathedral of the Assumption at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

Please comply with Covid-19 directives regarding wearing of face coverings, social distancing and no hand shaking.

THOMAS (TOM) WHITE (Snr)

Lisatunny & late of Knockinpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, on 15/10/2021, surrounded by his faithful and loving wife Margaret & his family. Predeceased by his beloved parents Carrie and Dick, sister Eileen, brothers Eamon, Paul, Billy and John. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Margaret and his family Michelle, Tom & Bernie, his 10 cherished grandchildren, son in law Noel and partners Willie and Mary Jane, brothers and sisters, his aunt Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace

Reposing at his daughter Bernie Hogan's home at Tulla, Capparoe (E45 VF98), this Sunday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & face coverings. His remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream on

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lzl4t2bEg8k House private on Monday morning please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Donal Wylde

Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Donal Wylde (RTÉ News and The Nationalist, Clonmel). Formerly of Ennis, Co. Clare and late of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Donal died, peacefully, on the 16th October, 2021, in the tender care of the nurses, doctors and staff of Tipperary University Hospital and the Bons Secours Cork, after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of Jean and devoted father of Sinéad, Niamh and Aideen. Predeceased by his infant son Eoin. Deeply missed by his sister Mary, his brother Frank, sons-in-law Eoin and Denis, and his adored grandchildren Hugh, Rowan, Mia and Lois.

Rest In Peace

Donal's funeral cortège will arrive at Ss Peter & Paul's church on Tuesday afternoon at 12.45 o'clock for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock which can be viewed on www.churchservice.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Please note attendance at the church is limited to 50%.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.