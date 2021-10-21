Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 21

Pierce (Pierie) O'Rourke

Clashduff, Coalbrook, Thurles, Tipperary

Pierce (Pierie) O'Rourke, Clashduff, Coalbrook, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 19th October 2021. Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his father, mother, brothers & sisters. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Thursday evening from 5 o'c with prayers at 7 o'c. Arriving at Church of the Assumption Ballingarry on Friday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

Goldie Newport

Main Street, Fethard, Tipperary

Goldie Newport, Main Street, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, October 18th 2021, sister of the recently deceased Tony Newport. Goldie gave a lifetime of service as the organist in the Holy Trinity Parish Church. She will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by her nieces Catherine, Margaret, Liz, Lydia and Edwina, her cousins Peter Bartlett (Bibury, UK), Frances Hetterley (Hereford, UK) and Bernard Kenrick (NZ), extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace

The Funeral Mass will take place at 11am in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Thursday, October 21st, in accordance with current restrictions. It may be watched online at parishchurch.net. Burial will take place in the adjoining Cemetery after Mass. Messages of support and condolences for the family can be left on the condolence page of RIP.ie.

".....not without design does God write the music of our lives....."

James (Jim) Howard

Galtee View, Emly, Tipperary / Hospital, Limerick

James (Jim) Howard, 21 Galtee View, Emly, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Green House, Hospital, Co. Limerick, at University Hospital Limerick, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his son Mike, daughters Doreen and Catherine, sisters Geraldine and Carmel, sons in law Christy and Dermot, daughter in law Eilís, grandchildren Christina, Seán, Stephanie, Shane, Michaela, Mikey and Robin, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, brothers in law, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in St. Ailbe's Church, Emly. Burial immediately afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

Eileen Connolly (née White)

Ballydonagh, Kilmanahan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford

Eileen Connolly (nee White), Ballydonagh, Kilmanahan, Clonmel, 19th October 2021 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family. (Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Patie) and her son Eddie her grandchildren Charlie and Keith McGuire). Sadly missed by her loving children Maureen, Anthony, Evelyn, Brendan, Rita, Jim, Pat, Kieran, Ber, Aidan, Pascal and Majella, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

May Eileen Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Eileen’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at St Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater at 11.20am on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab Eileen Connolly funeral followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Due to Government guidelines seating capacity is at 50% in the Church.

Peggy Buckley (née Ryan (Sonny))

Kilmore, Dundrum, Tipperary

Buckley: Née Ryan (Sonny): Kilmore, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, October 19th 2021. Peacefully, in the excellent and loving care of the staff of Tír na nÓg ward, Our Lady's Hospital, Cashel.

Peggy: Pre-deceased by her husband Jerry and son Pakie.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Michael, Dermot and Francis, daughters Freda, Joan, Maureen and Margaret, her 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, followed by burial in Donohill Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines re. Covid-19.

Jeremiah (Jerry) Barlow

Shrough, Rathkea, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Lattin, Tipperary

BARLOW - Shrough, Rathkea, Tipperary. 18th October 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Jeremiah (Jerry) – pre-deceased by his wife Mary (nee Doherty), brothers Jackie & Arthur (Bobo), sisters Sr. Carmel & Lucy. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Carmel, son Arthur, son-in-law Benny, brothers Matt & Michael, brothers & sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, great neighbours and friends. A special thanks to his wonderful carers & home help team.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Due to current restrictions a Mass for family & friends will take place at The Church of The Assumption, Lattin at 12 noon on Thursday (Oct.21st), which may be viewed online here, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Please note the Church is limited to 50% capacity- all attendees are asked to wear face coverings and to observe social distancing obligations and requirements.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be made to South Tipperary Hospice Movement or the Irish Hospice Foundation via the donate link below.

House Private please.

Nora Ryan (née Hickey)

Carrowkeale, Newport, Tipperary

Ryan (nee Hickey), Nora, formerly of Carrowkeale, Newport, Co. Tipperary and late of Good Council Nursing Home, Limerick. 19th October 2021, suddenly. Predeceased by her husband Willie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Andrew and Declan, daughter in law Margaret, sister Helen, brothers Pat and James, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Thursday, 21st October, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. for family and close friends. Arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Friday, 22nd for Requiem Mass at 11.30 A.M. which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

WILLIAM POUTCH

Lissenhall Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary / Dublin 1, Dublin

Late of Wolfe Tone Close, Jervis Street, Dublin 1 & Ballymun. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary and daughters Colette & Martina. Will be sadly missed by his loving sons William & Sean, daughter in law Roisin and by Liam, grandchildren Sarah, Eve, Katie, Zianna & Zayne, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May William Rest In Peace

Prayers for William will take place this Friday in the Chapel at Glasnevin Crematorium at 10 o'c. Burial immediately afterwards in St.Patrick's section of Glasnevin Cemetery. " House Private Please".

Christina Maher

Deer Park, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Clonoulty, Tipperary

Christina Maher, Deerpark, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford and late of Clonoulty and Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 19th October 2021 peacefully at Melview Nursing Home Clonmel. Sadly missed by her relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Christina’s funeral cortège will arrive at St. Laurence’s Church Four Mile Water on Friday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab followed by cremation in The island Crematorium

Sr. Celestine Keating

Convent of Mercy, Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Waterford

Keating, Sr. Celestine (Convent of Mercy, Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir and late of Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary and Convent of Mercy, Waterford). Died 20th October 2021, peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Mooncoin Residential Care Centre. Predeceased by her parents, David and Anastatia and her sister, Jane. Sadly missed by her sisters Peggy and Celestine, her brothers Paddy, Phil, David and Terence, her Mercy Sisters and extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, 22nd of October 2021, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am Followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Co. Waterford. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

Thomas (Tommy) Collins

Belleen, Nenagh, Tipperary

Thomas (Tommy) Collins, Belleen, Nenagh, October 19th 2021, following a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret Collins, brother Paddy and sister Betty (Egan). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his partner Nuala Nealon, sisters Mary (Flynn), Ann (Lowney), Phil (O'Regan) and Theresa (Dowling), brothers Jimmy, John, Michael and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving on Thursday 21st, via Hogan's Pass, to Carrig Church, (Ballycommon) (E45 C568), for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in Killodiernan Cemetery, Puckane, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on www.facebook.com/golivestreamceremony/videos

John (Johnny or Sean) Carey

The Green, Fethard, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John (Johnny / Sean) Carey, The Green, Fethard and formerly Moyglass, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Rita who died on 6th April 2021 and deeply regretted by his daughters Anne and Sarah, son-in-law Aidan, grandsons Aidan and Brian, sister Joan (U.S.A.), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

John’s Funeral Mass and burial will be held privately.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.