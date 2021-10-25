Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 25

Nora Grant (née Maher)

Foulkstown, Ballinure, Thurles, Tipperary

Nora Grant (née Maher), Foulkstown, Ballinure, Thurles, Co Tipperary, October 21st 2021, peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by her husband Eddie, her daughters Mary, Helen, Margaret and Claire, her son Liam, grandchildren Lia, Lochlan, Summer and Nicole, sisters Margaret and Ann, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Nora's Funeral Mass will take place in St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass, on Sunday October 24th, at 3pm. This can be watched online at https://churchcamlive.ie/moyglass-parish-live-stream/. Burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery after Mass. Messages of support and condolences for the family can be left on the Condolence page below.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis"

Con Gleeson

Peahill, Ballylooby, Tipperary / Upperchurch, Tipperary

Con Gleeson (Peahill, Ballylooby, Cahir, formerly of Moher, Upper Church, Thurles, Co.Tipperary) October 21st 2021. Predeceased by his loving wife Maureen. Deeply regretted by his son Eamon, daughters Maureen and Eleanor, brothers Matt and Frank, sisters Nora and Sarah, grandchildren Eamon, Conor and Billy, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law Olive, sons-in-law Pat Ryan and Philip Cussen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Saturday from 5.30pm. Removal at 8pm to St Kiernan's Church, Balllylooby. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Bridget (Bridie) Cronin (née Butler)

Coumnagella, Kilcommon, Tipperary

The death has occured of Bridget (Bridie) Cronin (nee Butler, Coumnagella, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co Tipperary), Nenagh and late of Southgate, London. October 22nd 2021, passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick, in her 97th year.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Donal, her brothers Nicholas and Matthew and her sister Nora.

Sadly missed by her brother P.J., sisters Sr. Mary Raphael and Margaret, her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her companions at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, her relations and many friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening Oct 23rd at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon Cross from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving Sunday Oct 24th to The Church of the Little Flower, Curreeny for Funeral Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines on social distancing and face coverings.

Bridie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/bridget-cronin/

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace”

David Cantwell

Derrycastle, Ballina, Tipperary / Dundrum, Dublin / Camolin, Wexford

David Cantwell, Derrycastle, Ballina, Tipperary (and formerly Pine Copse Road, Dundrum, Dublin) 21st October 2021, in the kind care of the staff of Milford Hospice and University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Carol-Anne (Murphy) and the late Janice, loving father of Brandon; son of Aga and the late Fred Cantwell. Sadly missed by his brothers Alan and Stephen, mother-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grand niece and grand nephew and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, Tipperary V94 A9Y5 from 2-4pm Saturday 23rd October. Funeral service Sunday 24th October 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Clologue, Camolin, Co Wexford Y21 CD96 which can be viewed here with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only with donations if desired to Milford Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society.

Rest in Peace

Current COVID19 restrictions will apply.

Rosemary Lilian Young (née Poynton)

Killough, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 W327

Young (nee Poynton), Rosemary Lilian, Killough, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 23rd of October 2021. In the loving care of her family, her long term carer Anna Janik, her carers, nurses and Dr Charles Murphy. Pre-deceased by her sister Loveday and brothers Edgar and Noel. Beloved wife of Henry (Harry), and loving mother of David, Leslie, Adrian, Simon, Sharon (Hamilton) and Jonathan. Will be dearly missed by her family, son in law Andy, daughters in law Georgina, Blathnaíd, Valerie, Ruth and Louise, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Audrey and Joan, brother Douglas, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family and friends.

Reposing in her home on Sunday (E41 W327) the 24th of October from 2-30 pm to 7 pm. Funeral service in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Templemore, on Monday the 25th at 2 pm. Interment in the adjoining churchyard afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

“I know that my redeemer liveth”

Rosemary's funeral service may be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com/player

Donations if desired to Tipperary Hospice, c/o Grey's Funeral Home.

Liam White

Bishopswood, Dundrum, Tipperary

White Liam (Bishopswood, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary) October 22nd 2021, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his late wife Alice, brother Matthew, parents Josie and Mattie. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Diane, sons Shane and Jeffrey, daughters Róisín and Gráinne, aunt Sr. Assumpta, grandchildren Ali, Harry, Sadie, Tess, Casey and Annie, daughters-in-law Marina and Marianne, son-in-law Patrick, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephew, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home Cappawhite Sunday evening from 4 o’c with removal at 6 o’c to the Church of the Assumption Knockavilla. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Senan’s Cemetery, Knockavilla.

No flowers at Liam’s request, donations in lieu to the MS Society or South Tipperary Hospice.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

Christopher Lafford

Camden Town London and formerly of Ballylooby, Cahir, Tipperary

Christopher, pre-deceased by his loving wife Alice and son Tony. He will be very sadly missed by his daughter Margaret, brother Ned, cherished grandchildren Gemma, Lucy, Sam, Ellie and Siobhan, son-in-Law Kevin, great-grandsons Jack and Max, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends in England, Ireland, Australia and Canada.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing, for family and close friends, in Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday (Oct. 28th) from 8pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass in St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby, on Friday (Oct. 29th) at 11am after which Christopher will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

JAMES COTTERELL

Templedowney, Toomevara, Tipperary / Limerick City, Limerick

Templedowney Toomevara & O'Curry Street, Limerick. Will be sadly missed by his loving parents, Lily & Johnny, sister Karen and brother Justin, nieces Ailbhe & Elin, sister in law Niamh, aunts & uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

May James Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later