Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 26

Sr. Mary (Pascalina) Spain

Birr, Offaly / Tipperary

SPAIN (Sacred Heart Convent, Blackrock, Cork and late of Kinnitty Birr, Co. Offaly): On October 25th 2021, peacefully surrounded by her Religious Community at the Sacred Heart Convent, SR. MARY (Pascalina).

Very sadly missed by her brother Pat, nieces, nephews, her Sacred Heart Sisters, her relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday (October 27th) in the Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, Blackrock, Funeral private but can be viewed at

https://www.mycondolences.ie/

Please leave your personal message for Sr. Mary’s family through

www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

(All those attending church services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines)

“May she rest in peace”

Nancy O'Shea

Roscrea Road, Templemore, Tipperary

Nancy O'Shea, Roscrea Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 25th of October 2021. Peacefully, in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Patterson’s nursing home Roscrea. Predeceased by brother Teddy. Deeply regretted by her sisters Linda and Rose and brothers Sean and Robert, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com

Breda Bresnan

Brownbog, Bansha, Tipperary

BRESNAN – Brownbog, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, 25th October 2021, peacefully, after a long illness – Breda – pre-deceased by her brother Eugene & sister Mary Jo, deeply regretted by her loving family; sisters Peggy, Nancy & Nora, brother-in-law Tom, nieces especially Catherine Finnane & Mary Cleary, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Blind Street, Tipperary Town, for family & friends on Tuesday (Oct.26th ) from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, on Wednesday at 11.00am which can be viewed here, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and to be aware of social distancing obligations and requirements.