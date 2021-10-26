Search

26/10/2021

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 26

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Deaths in Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Sr. Mary (Pascalina) Spain
Birr, Offaly / Tipperary

SPAIN (Sacred Heart Convent, Blackrock, Cork and late of Kinnitty Birr, Co. Offaly): On October 25th 2021, peacefully surrounded by her Religious Community at the Sacred Heart Convent, SR. MARY (Pascalina).

Very sadly missed by her brother Pat, nieces, nephews, her Sacred Heart Sisters, her relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday (October 27th) in the Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, Blackrock, Funeral private but can be viewed at

https://www.mycondolences.ie/

Please leave your personal message for Sr. Mary’s family through

www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie 

(All those attending church services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines)

“May she rest in peace”

Nancy O'Shea
Roscrea Road, Templemore, Tipperary

Nancy O'Shea, Roscrea Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 25th of October 2021. Peacefully, in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Patterson’s nursing home Roscrea. Predeceased by brother Teddy. Deeply regretted by her sisters Linda and Rose and brothers Sean and Robert, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com

Breda Bresnan
Brownbog, Bansha, Tipperary

BRESNAN – Brownbog, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, 25th October 2021, peacefully, after a long illness – Breda – pre-deceased by her brother Eugene & sister Mary Jo, deeply regretted by her loving family; sisters Peggy, Nancy & Nora, brother-in-law Tom, nieces especially Catherine Finnane & Mary Cleary, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Blind Street, Tipperary Town, for family & friends on Tuesday (Oct.26th ) from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, on Wednesday at 11.00am which can be viewed here, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and to be aware of social distancing obligations and requirements.

 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media