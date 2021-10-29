Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 29

Richard (Dick) RYAN

Windmill Close, Cashel, Tipperary

Windmill Close and formerly of Ballinahinch, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. October 28th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff at Tír Ná Óg, Our Lady’s Hospital Campus, Cashel. Richard (Dick), deeply regretted by his brothers Liam and Kevin, sisters Mary, Helen Hannigan and Babs, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many close friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Private Cremation.

Paul O'Dwyer

Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

O'Dwyer, Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tuesday, 26th October 2021.Paul, predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary and his brothers, Séan and Liam. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his brothers, Danny, Jim, Mark and his partner Éilis, his sisters, Mairéad (Australia) and Carol (O’Donovan) and his loving friend Tricia, his aunts and uncle, his cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandniece, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Friday from 6pm to 7:30pm. Paul’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Saturday 30th Oct. at 12 noon followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. The funeral will be held in accordance with HSE guidelines in the interest of public safety.

William (Billy) Morgan

St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh, Tipperary

William (Billy) Morgan, (The Winger), St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh, October 27th 2021, unexpectedly, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his granddaughter Emily Rebecca and his brother Christy, beloved husband of Peg and loving father of Liam, Edwin, Robert and Mairead. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Teddy, his adored grandchildren, Cathal, James, Ryan, Freya, Amy and Ámhra, daughters-in-law Sinead and Crystal, son-in-law Tommy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday 29th for family and close friends, at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5.30pm until 7pm. Removal from his home, on Saturday morning at 10.20am, to arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing, face covering and no handshaking. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

Michael Maher

Newline, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Declan and Dermot.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughter Siobhán, sons Eoin, Daragh and Niall, son-in-law Colm, daughters-in-law Jayne, Elisa and Kayleigh, brothers John, Brendan and Aidan, sisters Olivia and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in Tierney Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Saturday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.45am arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Margaret Bourke (née Coman)

The Heath, Thurles, Tipperary / Boherlahan, Tipperary

And formerly Boherlahan, Cashel. Unexpectedly. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Kitty. Will be sadly missed by her loving family; devoted husband John, son Michael, daughter Catriona, sisters Anna and Sr Breda, brothers Jim and Phil, nephews, nieces, brothers in law Thomas and Jim, sisters in law Breda, Mary and Theresa, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 30th October, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday, 31st October, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Derry MATTHIA (née May)

The Curragh, Ardmore, Waterford / Cashel, Tipperary

The Curragh, Ardmore, Co. Waterford and formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Hans-Peter, sons Jason, Stefan and Hansie; sisters Anne and Joan, grandchildren Clara, Sylvan, Bethel, Derry, Ewan, Louise and Eryn. Daughters in law Louise and Ruth; nieces, nephews and extended family in Germany and America.

May Derry Rest In Eternal Peace

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Declan’s Church, Ardmore, at 10.15am followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only, please.

Fr. William English

Boston USA and Hopkinsrea, Burncourt, Cahir, Tipperary

Willie passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27th October at his friend’s residence in South Boston. Predeceased by his late parents Mary and Richard English, sister Betty brother Peter and his brother Tom. He will be very sadly missed by his brothers, Michael, Paddy, Richie and Sean, his sisters Marie (Burlington, U.S.A) and Sr. Kathleen (London), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, his many friends especially the Di Perri Family of South Boston who showed such care and kindness to him over the years.

Willie’s funeral and burial will take place in Quincy, Massachusetts on Monday 1st November at 11am (3pm Irish time). The funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/holytrinityquincy/

A Mass will be held in Burncourt Church tomorrow (Saturday) at 11am.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam