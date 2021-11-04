Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 4

May McMahon (née McCarthy)

Davis Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Ennis, Clare

May McMahon (nee McCarthy) Davis Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ennis, Co. Clare, 2nd November 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Rathkeevan Nursing Home (Predeceased by her husband Captain Brian McMahon and daughter Siobhan). Sadly missed by her loving daughters Eileen, Deirdre, Niamh and Fiona, sons Conor and Cormac, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at S.S. Peter & Paul's Church on Saturday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Thomas (Tommy) O'Brien

Garrynagree, The Commons, Tipperary

Thomas (Tommy) O'Brien, Garrynagree, The Commons, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, suddenly at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, his son JP, daughter-in-law Gillian, grandsons Luke and Jamie, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends.

May Tommy Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Ronans Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Saturday Nov 6th from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Sunday morning from his home to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie Theresa (Nancy) Grace (née Grace)

Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary

Annie Theresa Grace, (nee Grace), Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh and formerly of Cappadine, Ballinahinch, November 3rd 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon's Home, Nenagh, predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, brothers Dermot, John and infant Jeremiah, sisters Sr. Margaret and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Mary B. (Dunne), sons Liam and John, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Kay and Collette, her adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law Bridie Moloney and Teresa Grace, brother-in-law Clement Sheehan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to Ballywilliam Church, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon, with adherence to government guidelines regarding Covid 19 and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the church live stream service https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

Paddy Byrne

Glenegad Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the tender care of the nurses, doctors and staff at Tipperary University Hospital after a short illness. Paddy husband of the late Eileen and father of the late Lorraine, sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family daughters Yvonne and Tina, son Brian, sons-in-law, Tony and Jack, grandchildren Thibaut, Eliot and Aimee, sister Breda, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 7 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal on Saturday morning to Ss.Peter & Paul's church arriving at 10.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 11 o 'clock which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by interment in St.Patrick's cemetery.